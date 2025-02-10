Super Bowl 2025: Donald Trump trolls Taylor Swift after she is booed by crowd, ‘MAGA is very unforgiving!’

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to take aim at Taylor Swift after she was booed by the crowd, while he was cheered, at the Super Bowl 2025. The game ended with the Philadelphia Eagles winning the trophy, and the Kansas City Chiefs falling short in its quest for the first three-peat. Super Bowl 2025: Donald Trump trolls Taylor Swift after she is booed by crowd (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, AP/PTI(AP02_10_2025_000008A))

President Trump posted a side-by-side footage showing the contrast in crowd reaction, with the Libs of TikTok post captioned, "Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed - The world is healing!"

In another post, Trump wrote, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Donald Trump cheered, Taylor Swift booed

Trump was the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. When the camera panned to him during Jon Batiste’s national anthem performance, the crowd erupted with loud cheers for the president.

Swift, who came to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, was booed by the crowd when she was shown on the jumbotron. She was seemingly taken off guard, and pictures and videos later showed the stone-faced singer watching on as Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs trailed the Philadelphia Eagles. She was seen in her suite, seated next to Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and the Haim sisters.

When Swift attended the big game in Las Vegas earlier, she was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. However, when she was shown on the large screen inside the Superdome during Sunday’s game, she was booed by the predominantly pro-Eagles crowd.

Trump, meanwhile, met with participants in the honorary coin toss after he arrived at the Superdome. Among people he met were relatives of victims of a deadly New Year’s Day terrorist attack in the French Quarter.