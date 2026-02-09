Super Bowl trophy cost: How much Vince Lombardi trophy takes to make

The Super Bowl trophy is also known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is named after the legendary Green Bay Packers coach who led his team to victory in the first two Super Bowls. A Seattle Seahawks helmet with a Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy at the Golden Gate bridge. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect)

The Seattle Seahawks will lift the trophy today after beating New England Patriots. The Vince Lombardi Trophy is a work of art which shows off craftsmanship and tradition. Here is how much it costs to make the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Vince Lombardi Trophy cost The Vince Lombardi Trophy reportedly takes around $50,000 to make. The steep pricing is mainly due to exceptional craftsmanship and the premium materials that go into the trophy.

Each year the trophy is handcrafted ensuring that each iteration is flawless and unique. The Lombardi Trophy is made by Tiffany & Co., the renowned jewelers known for their luxury products.

“Tiffany has made the Vince Lombardi Trophy® since the first Super Bowl® in 1967. Oscar Riedener, former Tiffany & Co. Vice President, sketched the design on a napkin during a 1966 meeting with then NFL® Commissioner Pete Rozelle, and the rest was history,” they wrote on X.