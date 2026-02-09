Super Bowl trophy cost: How much Vince Lombardi trophy takes to make
The Super Bowl trophy is also known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is named after the legendary Green Bay Packers coach who led his team to victory in the first two Super Bowls.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is a work of art which shows off craftsmanship and tradition. Here is how much it costs to make the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Vince Lombardi Trophy cost
The Vince Lombardi Trophy reportedly takes around $50,000 to make. The steep pricing is mainly due to exceptional craftsmanship and the premium materials that go into the trophy.
Each year the trophy is handcrafted ensuring that each iteration is flawless and unique. The Lombardi Trophy is made by Tiffany & Co., the renowned jewelers known for their luxury products.
“Tiffany has made the Vince Lombardi Trophy® since the first Super Bowl® in 1967. Oscar Riedener, former Tiffany & Co. Vice President, sketched the design on a napkin during a 1966 meeting with then NFL® Commissioner Pete Rozelle, and the rest was history,” they wrote on X.
Here's why the Lombardi trophy costs so much. Firstly, the materials used include sterling silver, a precious metal preferred for its brilliance and durability. The design is intricate and the size impressive. The trophy stands at 22 inches and weighs about 7 pounds. It features a football in a kicking position on top of a three-sided stand.
Part of the costing also rises due to the time taken to design and make the trophy. It reportedly takes four months and over 72 hours of labor by skilled artisans to finish a single trophy. The winning team's name is engraved onto the trophy, making it a cherished keepsake, and in this case, the Seahawks will have their name written.
