Susan Dell underwent ‘possible facelift, surgery’; expert responds to viral rumors

Billionaire Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, last week pledged $6.25 billion to help 25 million US children aged 10 and under access the new investment accounts established under President Donald Trump’s tax and spending package. The couple appeared with the president on Tuesday. However, what went viral was Susan's appearance. Michael and Susan Dell pose for photographs Nov. 26, 2025, in New York(AP)

Several of Susan Dell's ‘before and after’ photos surfaced on social media, with users wondering if she had undergone plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures. She has not reacted to the rumors yet. These are just social media reactions, not backed by any evidence.

“What is wrong with Susan Dell's face/eyes?” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Yes, I can't get over it? ? ? What happened? Don't want to be mean but? ?" a second one tweeted.

“On another note, can you tell me what is happening with Susan's face? It took me back a minute,” a third person posted.

Now, an expert has responded to these speculations. Dr Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, told the Irish Star US: “Susan has sparked widespread speculation about whether she may have undergone cosmetic treatments. In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual. Several aesthetic procedures, surgical or non-surgical, could create this type of result.”

"There is a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift, as the skin around the jawline and mid-face appears lifted. Another possibility is upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), which can make the eyes look more open, refreshed, and awake, an effect that looks likely in the recent images."

De Perry further added that non-surgical treatments could also achieve certain changes.

"Botox can smooth forehead and frown lines, while dermal fillers in the cheeks or tear troughs can restore lost volume and create a more youthful contour. In some cases, overuse of injectables, such as excessive Botox around the eyes or too much filler in the mid-face, can even contribute to a slightly 'wide-eyed' or startled appearance."

“It's also important to remember that lighting, makeup, camera angles, weight loss, or even temporary swelling can significantly alter how someone looks in photos. Without a professional consultation, any discussion of cosmetic work remains purely speculative.”

"That said, if procedures have been performed, costs can vary widely: a full facelift can reach up to $40,000, eyelid surgery around $8,000, Botox typically ranges from $300 to $800, and fillers from $600 to $1,500," he concluded.