What happened to Susan Dell's face? Experts share insight on plastic surgery claims; 'before-after' pics go viral

Susan Dell's appearance sparked concerns after she was photographed with husband and CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, recently. The couple announced a $6.2 billion donation to ‘Trump Accounts’ – a savings initiative for kids under President Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill.' Susan Dell's 'before-after' photos have gone viral amid speculation about a plastic surgery.(X/@FullOfGraceUS, trustywaders)

Dell's appearance, which many found to be strikingly different from how she looked a few years back led to claims of plastic surgery. Notably, there are no existing reports or records which are accessible that indicate Dell underwent any such procedure. However, experts have weighed in on the matter and shared insight into what might have happened to Susan Dell's face.

Susan Dell face: Experts provide insight

Dr Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics explained why he felt Dell looked so different in her photos over the years.

“In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual. Several aesthetic procedures, surgical or non-surgical, could create this type of result,” he told Irish Star US.

“There is a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift, as the skin around the jawline and mid-face appears lifted. Another possibility is upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), which can make the eyes look more open, refreshed, and awake, an effect that looks likely in the recent images,” the medical professional went on to say.

Speaking about her appearance, including her eyes, he added, “However, non-surgical treatments can also achieve significant changes. Botox can smooth forehead and frown lines, while dermal fillers in the cheeks or tear troughs can restore lost volume and create a more youthful contour. In some cases, overuse of injectables, such as excessive Botox around the eyes or too much filler in the mid-face, can even contribute to a slightly ‘wide-eyed’ or startled appearance.”

While warning that the discussion about Dell's possible cosmetic work remained speculative without a professional consultation, Dr Perry noted that if she did undergo procedures, they'd have cost her a fair sum.

He said “a full facelift can reach up to $40,000, eyelid surgery around $8,000, Botox typically ranges from $300 to $800, and fillers from $600 to $1,500.”

Dr. Gerard Lambe, cosmetic surgeon and founder of the Reflect Clinic also echoed the thoughts. “Based on recent public appearances and images, Susan Dell appears to have invested significantly in facial rejuvenation procedures,” he told the publication, adding, “Possible procedures observed include extensive facial fillers, particularly in the cheek and mid-face area, creating increased volume at $3,000-5,000 per session with likely multiple sessions, possible fat transfer to face for volume restoration at $8,000-12,000, likely upper and lower blepharoplasty at $8,000-12,000, potential facelift or mini-facelift procedure at $15,000-25,000, regular Botox treatments at $800-1,200 per session, and possible lip augmentation at $800-1,500.”

Warning again about the speculative nature of the discussion in the absence of a consultation, Dr Lambe noted that the total investment could be $50,000-100,000 or higher, over time. “The most noticeable aspect appears to be overfilling syndrome - when too much volume is added to the face, particularly in the mid-face area. This can create what we call 'pillow face' where the natural contours are lost. Additionally, there may be overcorrection of volume loss leading to an unnatural fullness, possible filler migration over time, loss of natural facial proportions, and the challenge of treating mature skin that may not respond as predictably,” he said to the publication.

Meanwhile, Dell's ‘before-after’ pictures have gone viral on social media, where users claimed that she looked strikingly different before any alleged cosmetic procedures.

Susan Dell ‘before-after’ photos go viral

One person sharing the photos, said “Sad what plastic surgery can do.”

The photo on the right shows the couple when they attended President George W. Bush's Inaugural Ball in 2001.

Another person shared photos of Dell and asked, “Susan Dell, Plastic surgery or just normal aging on the right?”

Yet another person shared their photos and spoke about a possible facelift.

“Susan Dell went to hell and all she got was this lousy facelift,” they wrote on X.