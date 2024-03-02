Suspected trafficking victim missing since 2017 rescued after her terrified screams alerted Michigan police

A Michigan woman, who had been missing since 2017, was rescued after police heard her desperate screams. She was found in a motel in Inkster Monday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), the suspected trafficking victim called her step-parent, informing that was being held against her will at a motel.(AP/representative image)

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), the suspected trafficking victim called her step-parent, informing that she was being held against her will at the motel. She was in her 20s when she left her house in 2017.

After her call, the step-mother notified the police, who thought that she was being held at Evergreen Motel on Michigan Avenue.

“They described it as like a crying, kind of screaming type of noise that lured them to that specific area," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw stated, as per WXYZ.

While the woman, now in her 30s, had no physical injuries, her room was filled with drugs and a gun. “She was alone in the room but pretty distraught," he said.

Patrick Clark, who is security guard at a nearby dispensary, confirmed the CBS News about drugs “coming in and out” the motel. “I had a gun pulled on me in the parking lot about a month ago, they were trying to sell drugs to our customers, and when I walked over, they pulled a gun out.”

According to authorities, the victim was brought to the hospital and is currently getting counseling. She has been reunited with her family.

Here's why she got disappeared & who is the suspect

Michigan Police did not provide any other details regarding the woman's disappearance and her identity.

However, human trafficking officers are investigating the missing persons case.

“We’ll kind of look at what’s next, right… interview her if a crime did take place such as human trafficking or is it a domestic violence situation or is it different,” Shaw stated.

“I don’t want to use the word kidnapping like somebody grabbed her and took her to that place. It may have started out as a relationship that turns into being held against your will and being trafficked.”

The police have identified the suspect but haven't taken anyone in custody. The neighboring community is express relief that the woman was rescued safely.

"Finding a woman after seven years or 6 years or whatever, that's incredible," said Moe Jag, who owns Big Jag Auto Service near the Evergreen Motel.

He said that he never "heard anything happen there".

The cops are now determining how the woman disappeared and whether any more victims were involved.

“It may not be something that we can charge criminally, but at least we got her out of the situation," Shaw told CBS News Detroit.