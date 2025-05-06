Menu Explore
Tampa fire: Two-alarm blaze near airport sends thick smoke into sky| Video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 06, 2025 04:44 AM IST

A two-alarm fire broke out near Tampa International Airport, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the blaze was reported on the 3900 block of W. Osborne Ave.

A two-alarm fire broke out near Tampa International Airport on Monday. (X/ Tampa Fire Rescue)
A two-alarm fire broke out near Tampa International Airport on Monday. (X/ Tampa Fire Rescue)

“TFR crews are on scene of a structure/ outside fire located on the 3900 block of W. Osborne Ave. Heavy smoke may be seen in the area. No reported injuries at this time. Avoid the area if possible as firefighters work the scene,” Tampa Fire Rescue said in a post on X.

