Techie's ‘start packing and planning’ suggestion to H-1B visa holders goes viral: ‘This is our new reality now’

Anxiety is growing in the tech sector, particularly among those on H-1B visas, as the Trump administration tightens US immigration, H-1B visa, and outsourcing rules. An anonymous IT worker's social media statement touched a chord among immigrant workers who claim that they are feeling unaccepted despite years of legal status and economic contributions to the US. The tech sector faces growing anxiety as new H-1B visa rules under Trump create uncertainty for immigrant workers

Trump's new order and panic among foreign workers

Uncertainty and anxiety among foreign workers in the US reached its peak following Trump's September 19 order, which charges firms a $100,000 application cost for new H-1B visas.

Offering an explanation over the new charge, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick referred to the H-1B visa as the “most abused” immigration program.

Trump administration's new statement

Amid the panic, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a new statement saying that those requesting a "change of status" or "extension of stay" will not be subject to the recently disclosed $100,000 H-1B visa fee.

After weeks of uncertainty, the new standards should clear up misunderstanding for US-based businesses and foreign professionals who rely on high-skilled visa holders.

The rules detailed the exemptions to US President Donald Trump's order of September 19.

“The Proclamation does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025,” as per the USCIS.

It also stated that the proclamation did not prohibit any current H1-B holder from traveling in and out of the United States, which had been a significant concern for such visa holders following initial reports of chaos onboard planes.

IT worker's social media post claims ‘we’re being targeted’

The beginning of the post on Team Blind states, “I think it's really over this time.” Claiming that “we are being targeted,” the user went on to say, “Despite the fact that we've worked hard, never actually practised the discrimination we're accused of and tried to be good upstanding people were being targeted.”

“Have any of you ever actually made concerted efforts to only hire h1b? I haven't. I've faithfully given every single resume I've been given a shot. This mass hysteria over “evil h1b hire does x to Americans” is NOT going away. Ever. This is our new reality now,” the post continues.

Referring to Trump's new order, the user said, “September 19 was just the start. The golden age of h1b is over. We should all start packing and planning now.”

Netizens react

The post has garnered attention of several tech workers, with several indulging in debate and discussion over pros and cons of H1-B visa amid Trump crackdown. Commenting on the post, one user wrote, “I honestly do not think there are as many qualified citizens as we're being made to believe. If so please I beg you come out of the woodwork. I've interviewed hundreds if not thousands of people.”

“Almost always the resume I was given was that of an immigrant. They're literally out there automating job applications and hustling. It's hard to not get picked when your work that hard. I would LOVE to have some Americans (black white Latino whatever) on my team. Nobody applies or even clears the initial coding round!! The 5 times I did interview a white guy,” the comment added.

“The problem is too many H1Bs… this program should be limited to <5K visas a year - only the top skilled people should get H1B. There are almost 2M H1B/H4 EAD working in the US currently,” another user said.

“I’m literally training 15 replacements as we speak, except they’re all based in Bangalore. I’d much rather have H1b than this,” third user wrote.

Disclaimer: The story is based on a social media post. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claim made by the users.