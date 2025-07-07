Texas Lady Bird Lake: 19th body found as family seeks answers amid surge in serial killer fears

Following the removal of the 19th body from Lady Bird Lake in three years, a distraught family is demanding an investigation into the potential of a serial killer. On June 3, Irewamiri Shote's body was discovered floating on the lake in Austin, Texas, by a paddleboarder.(Unsplash)

Irewamiri Shote's body, 17, is the most recent in a string of bodies recovered from the Colorado River reservoir, which runs straight through downtown Austin, Daily Express US reported. This area is a well-liked boating destination with waterfront amenities like parks, eateries, and—perhaps most importantly—nightlife.

Irewamiri Shote's body sparks serial killer rumors

On June 3, Shote's body was discovered floating on the lake in Austin, Texas, by a paddleboarder. His demise sparked new rumors that a serial killer is focusing on young men in the city, particularly those who liked going out on Rainey Street, a busy area with lots of pubs, restaurants, and clubbing places.

Some people have dubbed the alleged murderer the “Rainey Street Ripper” due to its elusiveness. Several, including the Austin Police Department, actually don't think there is a murderer on the loose.

According to an APD public relations officer who spoke to Express US in February, the APD homicide team looked into all 19 of the deaths at the lake and concluded that just one was suspicious: the death of Josue Moreno, 45, whose killer was apprehended in April 2024.

The remaining 18 “are not considered suspicious due to the results of these investigations,” the spokeswoman stated.

A toxicology section assessed the body for internal damage after a medical examiner conducted a thorough hands-on inspection to look for any indications of physical injuries. No evidence of murder was discovered.

However, the loved ones and relatives of some of the victims remain suspicious and they are now demanding that the government provide them the clarification they want.

Christopher Hays-Clark's family seeks answers

Nineteen remains were discovered in or close to Lady Bird Lake, including the corpse of thirty-year-old Christopher Hays-Clark. On April 15, 2023, he was discovered dead near Longhorn Dam. According to his 30-year-old ex-partner, Reegan Aparicio, the APD should revisit Hays-Clark's case and the cases of the other 19 victims so they can “get down to the bottom of what is going on.”

The cause of Hays-Clark's demise is still unknown. Aparicio stated that she wanted “closure” for her son, who is now a teenager and was just 12 when his father passed away.

The APD's designation of Shote's death as a “tragic accident” after his body was found was a “slap in the face,” she claimed