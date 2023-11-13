close_game
News / World News / Us News / Texas Mass Shooting: 5 people, including minors, injured as gunman opens fire at flea market, suspect on the loose

BySumanti Sen
Nov 13, 2023 08:02 AM IST

The injured people were taken to local area hospitals, and their conditions were not known immediately

At least 5 people were injured, including some minors, as a gunman opened fire at a Texas flea market on Sunday afternoon, November 12. The shooter is on the loose.

According to police, the man opened fire at the Cole's Antique Village & Flea Market in Pearland, near Houston (colesfleamarket/Instagram)
According to police, the man opened fire at the Cole's Antique Village & Flea Market in Pearland, near Houston, off North Main Street, which is just south of the Beltway. The incident took place just after 5:30 pm.

What led to the shooting is unclear. The injured people were taken to local area hospitals, and their conditions were not known immediately.

Pearland Police is being assisted in the response by the Houston Police Department and Harris County Precinct 2 Constables, according to the Daily Mail. The area where the shooting took place is still an active scene, according to Chad Rogers, Public Information Officer for the Pearland Police Department. The public has been urged to stay away from the area.

No further information about the shooting has been released as of now.

