A viral image has hinted that The Architects of AI could be TIME’s Person of the Year. The 2025 TIME Person of the Year, recognizing the individual or group who influenced the world the most over the past year, will officially be announced on Time.com on Thursday, December 11. The Architects of AI to be named 2025 TIME Person of the Year? Viral image drops hint(via Reuters)

AZ Intel shared on X what appears to be an image of the 2025 TIME Person of the Year cover, writing, "The Architects of AI" appear to be TIME’s Person of the Year, according to a cover found on TIME’s web server; the official announcement is tomorrow.”

2025 TIME Person of the Year odds

As of December 9 morning, Polymarket had given artificial intelligence a 47% chance of dominating Time's annual cover, USA Today reported. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is next, with 18%. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is running 5th with 3%.

Here’s a look at the top contenders so far:

Artificial intelligence: 47%

Jensen Huang: 18%

Sam Altman: 13%

Pope Leo XIV: 7%

Donald Trump: 3%

Benjamin Netanyahu: 3%

Charlie Kirk: 2%

Zohran Mmdani: 2%

Xi Jinping: 1%

Jerome Powell: 1%

Elon Musk: 1%

It is important to note that this is simply speculation, and Time does not release the identity before the issue comes out in December.

TIME Person of the Year is someone who dominated the year or caused the most cultural, scientific or geopolitical change. Last year, Trump graced the Time's annual cover.

“If America was craving change, it is about to see how much Trump can deliver. He ran on a strongman vision, proposing to deport migrants by the millions, dismantle parts of the federal government, seek revenge against his political adversaries, and dismantle institutions that millions of people see as censorious and corrupt,” Time wrote at the time.