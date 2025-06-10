The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion fixes massive maps bug: Here's what has changed

The remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion just got its first big update. The game came out quietly last month. Fans were happy to see it again, but it had some problems—just like the original version from 2006. This first update also fixes some other bugs and quest problems. A second update is being planned to help with performance issues.(X)

One of the biggest issues was with the in-game map. When players went inside places like caves, ruins, or buildings, the map didn’t work right. Instead of showing the indoor map, it would show the outside world map or the city map. This made exploring hard and confusing.

Now, thanks to the new update, the game will show the correct interior map when you're inside a building or dungeon. This will help players explore better and not get lost as easily, this update will be available on June 11.

Also Read: Not able to see Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on PlayStation 5? Here's what to do

The game still has many of the old bugs and funny glitches. Fans say these make the game fun and bring back good memories. But this one problem with the map was frustrating for a lot of players, so the fix is welcome.

Some hardcore fans might miss the challenge of having to switch maps manually. But casual players will find the game easier to enjoy. If experienced players don’t like the change, they can just ignore the map.

This first update also fixes some other bugs and quest problems. A second update is being planned to help with performance issues. Some bugs, like ones that break the main story, need to be fixed soon, and this update should help with that.