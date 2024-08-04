Tim Scott marries Mindy Noce in intimate South Carolina ceremony: ‘We promised to cherish and nourish each other’

Sen. Tim Scott married Mindy Noce on Saturday, August 3, during an intimate ceremony at their hometown chapel Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Scott, 58, announced the news on X. Tim Scott marries Mindy Noce in intimate South Carolina ceremony (Tim Scott/X)

“Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives,” Scott wrote, sharing images of himself and Noce. “Mindy, you've made me the happiest man alive. I love you.”

He then shared the quote: “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.”

Scott’s wedding to the 47-year-old interior designer was officiated by Seacoast founder Pastor Greg Surratt, who also counselled the senator during his GOP presidential bid, the Post and Courier reported. Scott’s older brother Ben was his best man at the wedding. Joni Blair, Noce’s best friend, served as her maid of honour.

Noce met Scott through a mutual friend back in 2022. Scott previously described her as a “lovely Christian girl.” Noce was seen with Scott on stage at the end of the third Republican debate on November 8 last year. A campaign statement later said that the woman with Scott "is his girlfriend Mindy."

Scott and Noce got engaged in January this year after he proposed to her, saying it is “'the most exciting thing I’ll do with my life besides making Jesus my Lord.” He asked her to marry him on the beach in Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

‘Part of the blessing for me was not getting married before now,’

During their wedding, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota were among guests inside the chapel. Also present were South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. John Barrasso of Pennsylvania, former US Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, and former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy.

Scott said that his wedding is a “blessing.” “Part of the blessing for me was not getting married before now,” he told the Post and Courier. He added that it took some time for him to learn certain harsh truths about love, saying, “Right girl, wrong time is a mess. Wrong girl, right time is chaos.”

“Like everybody else, I think we pretty selfishly want what we want. I think marriage helps you understand that maybe it’s not the only mission on the planet to get what you want, but it is to help others enjoy the journey of life, as well to be an ambassador of hope,” Scott added.