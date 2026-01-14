Is TJ Sabula a Republican supporter? Surprising details about Trump heckler's political affiliation

TJ Sabula, the auto worker who referred to US President Donald Trump as a “pedophile protector,” stated that he does not regret the action that has resulted in his suspension from employment. Ford employee TJ Sabula called Trump a 'pedophile protector'. (REUTERS)

TJ Sabula, 40, yelled “pedophile protector” at Trump on Tuesday during his visit to the Ford facility in Detroit.

Following the insult, an irate Trump gestured with his finger and exclaimed, “F--- you!” to Sabula twice before giving the worker the middle finger.

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula stated to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Ford has suspended him from his role as an investigation is currently underway.

Sabula informed the Post that he feels he was “targeted for political retribution” due to “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

He further stated that he was approximately 60 feet away from Trump, who could hear him “very, very, very clearly,” and mentioned that his insult pertained to Trump's management of the Epstein files.

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” Sabula asserted. “And today I think I did that.”

Also Read: TJ Sabula family: All we know about Trump heckler's wife and children

TJ Sabula's political affiliation: Is he a Trump supporter? Sabula stated that he has never cast a vote for Trump. However, he has backed other Republican candidates in the past. He considers himself a political independent.

GoFundMe for TJ Sabula A GoFundMe campaign was established in his name to assist in compensating for the income lost due to the suspension. By Wednesday morning, it had accumulated over $70,000, with claimed contributors including the band Dropkick Murphys.

“TJ is a father of two young children, husband, and is a proud United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 line worker. Funds donated will support TJ and his family to cover expenses during this time of uncertainty,” says the GoFundMe campaign.