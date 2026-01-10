Edit Profile
    TK Carter cause of death update: What happened to The Thing actor? First details emerge

    TK Carter, actor known for his iconic role in the 1982 horror film ‘The Thing’, has died

    Published on: Jan 10, 2026 11:05 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    TK Carter, actor known for his iconic role in the 1982 horror film ‘The Thing’, has died, TMZ cited sources to report on Saturday. He was 69 years old. As per the publication, Carter was found dead on Friday in his Duarte, California, residence after a call for service was made.

    TK Carter died at the age of 69 (X)
    TK Carter died at the age of 69 (X)

    TK Carter cause of death update

    TMZ further cited law enforcement to add that the call came in at approximately 5:42 PM, local time. No foul play is suspected. His official cause of death was not revealed.

    Born December 18, 1956, in New York City, Carter grew up outside Los Angeles and began performing stand-up comedy at age 12. He went on to perform at the Comedy Store and other notable venues before launching his onscreen career.

    His acting debut came in 1976 with an episode of NBC’s Police Woman. Over the decades, he appeared in numerous television series including Good Times, The Waltons, The Jeffersons, Just Our Luck, 227, Good Morning, Miss Bliss (the precursor to Saved by the Bell), Family Matters, The Sinbad Show, Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, The Nanny, and Dave. He also provided voice work for The Transformers and Jem.

    In film, Carter is remembered for his role as the rollerskating chef Nauls in The Thing (1982), as well as appearances in Seems Like Old Times (1980), Southern Comfort (1981), Doctor Detroit (1983), Ski Patrol (1990), Space Jam (1996), and My Favorite Martian (1999).

    He also portrayed Mike Fulton in the first two seasons of Punky Brewster from 1985 to 1986.

    TK Carter was married to Janet Carter.

