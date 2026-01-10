TK Carter family: Who is wife Janet? The Thing actor dies at 69
TK Carter, best known for his roles in The Thing and Space Jam, was found dead at his home in California on Friday
TK Carter was found dead at his home in Duarte, California, on Friday, TMZ reported. He was 69. Best known for his roles in Space Jam and The Thing, he is survived by his wife, Janet Carter.
The famed actor, whose full name was Thomas Kent Carter, was found deceased after law enforcement received a call for service at his residence. According to the outlet, the call was made at 5:42 pm, and a death report was made. While a cause of death has not been released, the authorities confirmed no foul play is suspected, per TMZ.
Details about Carter's family are scarce, except that he is survived by his wife. While some social media reports suggest he is also survived by his son, Thomas Scott, HT.com could not independently verify these claims.
Carter was born in New York City on December 18, 1956. He grew up outside of Los Angeles, where he began performing as a standup comedian at the age of 12. He went on to perform at the Comedy Store and other venues, per Deadline.
Some of his best works include: Chester in Seems Like Old Times (1980), Iceman in Ski Patrol (1990), Nauls in John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic, Gary McCullough in HBO miniseries The Corner, Mike Fulton on Punky Brewster and T-Bone on The Steve Harvey Show.
Tributes pour for TK Carter after The Thing actor found dead at 69
An X user who goes by Shavar Ross wrote, “I met T. K. Carter when I was about eleven or twelve years old, shortly after I first came to California. Through my dad, I spent time on the set of Doctor Detroit, where T. K. was working alongside Dan Aykroyd. As a young kid, I looked up to T. K. because seeing an African American actor starring in a major film meant a lot to me. I always felt he was headed for stardom.”
“RIP Mr T.K Carter. You will be missed. You may have been Nauls in The Thing, but you always be Cribbs to me,” a second user wrote, while a third added, “Met him several years ago at a restaurant. He had a drink with us and was very nice and funny. Rest in peace.” “T.K. Carter’s performance as Nauls is embedded in my brain. Grew up thinkin he was the coolest dude in the movie, gliding around on those skates. See you on the other side, sir,” one more chimed in.