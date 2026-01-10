TK Carter family: Who is wife Janet? The Thing actor dies at 69

TK Carter was found dead at his home in Duarte, California, on Friday, TMZ reported. He was 69. Best known for his roles in Space Jam and The Thing, he is survived by his wife, Janet Carter. TK Carter was found dead at his California home on Friday. He was 69. (Instagram)

TK Carter dies at 69; survived by wife Janet Carter The famed actor, whose full name was Thomas Kent Carter, was found deceased after law enforcement received a call for service at his residence. According to the outlet, the call was made at 5:42 pm, and a death report was made. While a cause of death has not been released, the authorities confirmed no foul play is suspected, per TMZ.

Details about Carter's family are scarce, except that he is survived by his wife. While some social media reports suggest he is also survived by his son, Thomas Scott, HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Carter was born in New York City on December 18, 1956. He grew up outside of Los Angeles, where he began performing as a standup comedian at the age of 12. He went on to perform at the Comedy Store and other venues, per Deadline.

Some of his best works include: Chester in Seems Like Old Times (1980), Iceman in Ski Patrol (1990), Nauls in John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic, Gary McCullough in HBO miniseries The Corner, Mike Fulton on Punky Brewster and T-Bone on The Steve Harvey Show.