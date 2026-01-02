Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day, according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, as reported by The Guardian. She is the second child of Jones and Kimberlea Cloughey; her older brother, Austin, is 43. Daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, Victoria Jones, 34, died in a San Francisco hotel.(X)

Tommy Lee Jones' net worth

Jones, who is an American actor, has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The award-winning actor and director grew up in Texas and began his professional acting career shortly after graduating from Harvard University. He made his Broadway debut in 1969 and appeared on the big screen a year later in the film Love Story.

He is best known for his roles in numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including JFK, The Fugitive, Natural Bork Killers, the Men in Black franchise, No Country for Old Men, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Lincoln, the latter earning him his fourth Academy Award nomination.

Victoria Jones foound dead in hotel

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire deoartment confirmed the news, telling media outles that paramedics had been called out to the Fairmont Hotel at 2:52 am. “Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased,” the spokesperson said, adding that the local police department and medical examiner's office then took over, as reported by The Guardian. The cause of death is not yet now.

According to the Daily Mail, a fellow guest alerted hotel staff after finding Jones unresponsive in a corridor.