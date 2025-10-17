Top US admiral overseeing Venezuelan boat strikes to retire: Why is Alvin Holsey stepping down?

The admiral who heads the United States military forces in Latin America will retire at the end of this year, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday. “It's been an honor to serve our nation, the American people and support and defend the Constitution for over 37 years,” Holsey said in a post on X.(AFP)

The retirement comes two years ahead of schedule, and amid rising tensions with Venezuela, with the US conducting strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats.

Holsey's departure comes in the backdrop of a military buildup in the Caribbean, which includes US-guided missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine and around 6,500 troops.

Why is Alvin Holsey stepping down?

Hegseth, in the social media post announcing Holsey's retirement, did not reveal the reason for his stepping down.

Holsey, too, in his post did not mention a reason for the decision, while stating that he would retire on December 12.

However, according to a source familiar to the matter cited by Reuters news agency, there had been tension between Holsey and Hegseth over operations in the Caribbean, including questions on whether he would be fired in the days leading up to the retirement announcement.

Holsey is the latest in a series of flag officers who have left their positions since Hegseth took over the Pentagon, Reuters reported. There have been some abrupt firings in the department, including that of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, C.Q. Brown.

The US military strikes against alleged drug boats off Venezuela have led to the deaths of 27 people. The Trump administration has said that the strikes are a part of its war with narcoterrorist groups from Venezuela, thus making them legitimate.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday disclosed that he had authorised the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.