Tornado in Cedar Rapids, Iowa? Warning in Linn, Johnson counties spark fears; scary videos emerge as sirens go off

Unverified accounts claimed that a tornado had been spotted on ground near Cedar Rapids Airport in Iowa on September 8. Prior to this, a weather watcher had posted about a ‘radar indicated’ twister near the airport. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Iowa including Cedar Rapids. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“TAKE COVER NOW: radar-indicated tornado near Cedar Rapids Municipal Airport, storm racing at 50 mph toward Marion, Ely, Bertram and Wanatee Park by 8:55pm, then Springville and Whittier. I-380 between mile markers 10-23 is in the path. Warning covers N. Johnson and S. Linn,” the page wrote. Notably, a radar-indicated tornado does not necessarily mean that it makes a touchdown. Despite the claim from the account, there is no verifiable reports of a tornado making a touchdown in Cedar Rapids.

However, the claims came amid a tornado warning issued for Linn and Johnson counties, as per KCRG, the local channel.

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Meanwhile, the National Weather Service also noted there was a tornado warning in place. “Tornado Warning continues for Cedar Rapids IA, Marion IA and Springville IA until 9:15pm CDT (10:15pm ET),” they wrote, sharing a map of the area.