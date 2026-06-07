Tornado in Fort Smith, Arkansas? What the latest radar shows as warning is issued for Sebastian County

Residents across Fort Smith and the surrounding areas of Sebastian County were placed under a tornado warning at 7:49 pm CDT. A severe thunderstorm was moving northwest at 15 mph over Excelsior, Arkansas, with a powerful low-level spin that could create a tornado at any time (Unsplash) A severe thunderstorm was moving northwest at 15 mph over Excelsior, Arkansas, with a powerful low-level spin that could create a tornado at any time, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The tornado warning is in place until 8:30 pm CDT. Read more: Will tornadoes strike in the Chicago area today? Illinois under NWS alert till evening

What did the latest radar show? Fort Smith, Greenwood, Barling, Hackett, Excelsior, Fort Smith Regional Airport, Burnville, Jenny Lind, Millcreek, and Rye Hill are among the places that can be affected. The location also includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 6 and 13.

According to the NWS map, pea-sized hail is also possible in the above-mentioned location. Those who are caught without shelter might be at risk of harm or injury from flying debris. NWS has stated there might be damage or destruction to mobile homes. Vehicles, windows, and roofs might also sustain damage. Trees are also at risk of facing damage and uprooting. Read more: Chicago weather update: When will Cubs-Giants game start at Wrigley Field after rain delay? Know the latest