Total Solar Eclipse 2024: US announces school closures in these states over safety concerns
As North America gears up for a total solar eclipse next month, multiple schools in the United States will remain closed due to safety concerns.
As North America gears up for a total solar eclipse next month, multiple schools in the United States will remain closed due to safety concerns as many states will plunge into darkness on April 8.
The states that will be affected by the total solar eclipse include Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire and Maine.
According to experts, the solar eclipse may cause greater loss of solar power generation. This will be the second solar eclipse in the United States in less than seven years. While such phenomena are extremely unusual, they pose a distinct problem for electricity system operators.
Also Read: Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Why are solar eclipse glasses mandatory for viewing this rare celestial event?
The total solar eclipse will be visible in the continental United States from Texas in the south to Maine in the northeast. A partial eclipse will occur in Miami, obscuring up to 46 percent of the Sun's disk. In Seattle, the Moon will barely cover about 20 percent of the Sun.
Millions of people are expected to witness the solar eclipse and astronomy enthusiasts from other parts of the country are anticipated to rush to the states in its path.
However, there are concerns that the eclipse will be perilous as the day fades into darkness. Authorities have warned people against traffic jams and advised them to avoid gazing straight at the Sun as it could result in lifelong eye damage.
In addition, there are worries regarding large crowds gathering, considering it may put a strain on local resources and emergency personnel.
Also Read: How do animals react during a total solar eclipse? Scientists planning to find out
These schools have announced closure on total solar eclipse
Texas
Texas authorities have urged the locals to stock up on food and gas as the state anticipates thousands of visitors on April 8. Hays County, Del Valle, Manor and Lake Travis school districts have already declared a holiday.
Indiana
According to local news station WRTV, several schools will remain closed on the day of the eclipse.
Brebeuf High School
Brownsburg Community Schools
Cardinal Ritter High School
Carmel Clay Schools
Center Grove Community Schools
Danville Community Schools
Eastern Hancock Schools
Guerin Catholic High School
Hamilton Heights schools
Hamilton Southeastern Schools
Heritage Christian High School
Indianapolis Public Schools
Lawrence Township
Lebanon Community Schools
Mill Creek Community Schools
Muncie Community Schools
Noblesville Schools
Park Tudor School
Pike Township
Plainfield Community Schools
Roncalli High School
Southern Hancock County Schools
Speedway Schools
Wayne Township
Zionsville Community Schools
Ohio
Akron Public Schools
Amherst Exempted Village Schools
Ashland City Schools (Teacher Conference Comp. Day)
Ashtabula Area City Schools
Aurora City Schools (Staff report in for Professional Day)
Avon Lake City Schools
Avon Local School District
Barberton City Schools
Bay Village City Schools
Black River Local Schools
Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
Brunswick City Schools
Buckeye Central School District
Buckeye Local Schools
Canton City Schools
Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Cloverleaf Local Schools
Copley-Fairlawn City Schools
Coventry Local Schools
Cuyahoga Falls City Schools
Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
EHOVE Career Center
Fairless Local Schools
Fayette County Public Schools
Field Local Schools
Firelands Local Schools
Green Local Schools
Hawken School (faculty/staff work day)
Highland Local Schools
Hoban High School
Horizon Science Academy
Howland Local Schools
Hudson City Schools
Huron City Schools
Jackson Local Schools
James A. Garfield Local Schools
Kenston Local Schools
Kent City Schools
Lake Local Schools
Lakewood City Schools
Lakeview Local Schools
Lorain County Community College
Louisville City Schools
Madison Local Schools
Manchester Local Schools
Marlington Local Schools
Massillon City Schools
Mayfield City Schools
Medina City Schools
Mentor Public Schools
Midview Schools
Mogadore Local Schools
Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools
Nordonia Hills City School District
Northside Christian Academy & Preschool
Norton City Schools
Norwalk City Schools
North Canton City Schools
North Olmsted City Schools
North Ridgeville City Schools
Oberlin City Schools
Olmsted Falls City Schools
Parma City School District
Perry Local School District (Stark County)
Plain Local Schools
Poland Local Schools
Portage Lakes Career Center
Ravenna City Schools
Revere Local School District
Rittman Exempted Village Schools
Rocky River City Schools
Rootstown Local Schools
Sandy Valley Local Schools
Sheffield Lake City Schools
Southeast Local Schools
Springfield Local Schools
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools
Streetsboro City Schools
Strongsville City Schools
Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools
Twinsburg City Schools
Wadsworth City Schools
Waterloo Local Schools
Wayne County Schools Career Center
West Geauga Local Schools
West Holmes Local Schools
Westlake City Schools
Willoughby-Eastlake School District
Windham Exempted Village Schools
Wooster City Schools
Districts and schools that will release students early include:
Hubbard Exempted Village Schools
Tallmadge City Schools
Pennsylvania
Corry Area School District
Erie Public Schools
Fairview School District
General McClane School District
Girard School District
Harbor Creek School District
Iroquois School District
Millcreek School District
North East School District
Northwestern School District
Union City Area School District
Wattsburg School District
Vermont
The schools listed below will either remain shut or will release students early
University of Vermont
Burlington public schools
Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools
Maple Run Unified School District
Champlain Valley Union School District
Essex-Westford School District
Milton Town School District
Lamoille North Supervisory Union
Lamoille South Supervisory Union
Waitsfield Elementary
Winooski School District:
Colchester School District:
Mount Abraham Unified School District:
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union
Missisquoi Valley School District
Addison Central School District
Washington Central Unified Union School District
Maine
Schools in Franklin, Grand Isle, and Chittenden counties will be closed for the whole day.