Total Solar Eclipse 2024: US announces school closures in these states over safety concerns

As North America gears up for a total solar eclipse next month, multiple schools in the United States will remain closed due to safety concerns as many states will plunge into darkness on April 8. The US states that will be affected by the total solar eclipse include Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire and Maine.(Unsplash)

According to experts, the solar eclipse may cause greater loss of solar power generation. This will be the second solar eclipse in the United States in less than seven years. While such phenomena are extremely unusual, they pose a distinct problem for electricity system operators.

The total solar eclipse will be visible in the continental United States from Texas in the south to Maine in the northeast. A partial eclipse will occur in Miami, obscuring up to 46 percent of the Sun's disk. In Seattle, the Moon will barely cover about 20 percent of the Sun.

Millions of people are expected to witness the solar eclipse and astronomy enthusiasts from other parts of the country are anticipated to rush to the states in its path.

However, there are concerns that the eclipse will be perilous as the day fades into darkness. Authorities have warned people against traffic jams and advised them to avoid gazing straight at the Sun as it could result in lifelong eye damage.

In addition, there are worries regarding large crowds gathering, considering it may put a strain on local resources and emergency personnel.

These schools have announced closure on total solar eclipse

Texas

Texas authorities have urged the locals to stock up on food and gas as the state anticipates thousands of visitors on April 8. Hays County, Del Valle, Manor and Lake Travis school districts have already declared a holiday.

Indiana

According to local news station WRTV, several schools will remain closed on the day of the eclipse.

Brebeuf High School

Brownsburg Community Schools

Cardinal Ritter High School

Carmel Clay Schools

Center Grove Community Schools

Danville Community Schools

Eastern Hancock Schools

Guerin Catholic High School

Hamilton Heights schools

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Heritage Christian High School

Indianapolis Public Schools

Lawrence Township

Lebanon Community Schools

Mill Creek Community Schools

Muncie Community Schools

Noblesville Schools

Park Tudor School

Pike Township

Plainfield Community Schools

Roncalli High School

Southern Hancock County Schools

Speedway Schools

Wayne Township

Zionsville Community Schools

Ohio

Akron Public Schools

Amherst Exempted Village Schools

Ashland City Schools (Teacher Conference Comp. Day)

Ashtabula Area City Schools

Aurora City Schools (Staff report in for Professional Day)

Avon Lake City Schools

Avon Local School District

Barberton City Schools

Bay Village City Schools

Black River Local Schools

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

Brunswick City Schools

Buckeye Central School District

Buckeye Local Schools

Canton City Schools

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Cloverleaf Local Schools

Copley-Fairlawn City Schools

Coventry Local Schools

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

EHOVE Career Center

Fairless Local Schools

Fayette County Public Schools

Field Local Schools

Firelands Local Schools

Green Local Schools

Hawken School (faculty/staff work day)

Highland Local Schools

Hoban High School

Horizon Science Academy

Howland Local Schools

Hudson City Schools

Huron City Schools

Jackson Local Schools

James A. Garfield Local Schools

Kenston Local Schools

Kent City Schools

Lake Local Schools

Lakewood City Schools

Lakeview Local Schools

Lorain County Community College

Louisville City Schools

Madison Local Schools

Manchester Local Schools

Marlington Local Schools

Massillon City Schools

Mayfield City Schools

Medina City Schools

Mentor Public Schools

Midview Schools

Mogadore Local Schools

Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools

Nordonia Hills City School District

Northside Christian Academy & Preschool

Norton City Schools

Norwalk City Schools

North Canton City Schools

North Olmsted City Schools

North Ridgeville City Schools

Oberlin City Schools

Olmsted Falls City Schools

Parma City School District

Perry Local School District (Stark County)

Plain Local Schools

Poland Local Schools

Portage Lakes Career Center

Ravenna City Schools

Revere Local School District

Rittman Exempted Village Schools

Rocky River City Schools

Rootstown Local Schools

Sandy Valley Local Schools

Sheffield Lake City Schools

Southeast Local Schools

Springfield Local Schools

Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools

Streetsboro City Schools

Strongsville City Schools

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools

Twinsburg City Schools

Wadsworth City Schools

Waterloo Local Schools

Wayne County Schools Career Center

West Geauga Local Schools

West Holmes Local Schools

Westlake City Schools

Willoughby-Eastlake School District

Windham Exempted Village Schools

Wooster City Schools

Districts and schools that will release students early include:

Hubbard Exempted Village Schools

Tallmadge City Schools

Pennsylvania

Corry Area School District

Erie Public Schools

Fairview School District

General McClane School District

Girard School District

Harbor Creek School District

Iroquois School District

Millcreek School District

North East School District

Northwestern School District

Union City Area School District

Wattsburg School District

Vermont

The schools listed below will either remain shut or will release students early

University of Vermont

Burlington public schools

Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools

Maple Run Unified School District

Champlain Valley Union School District

Essex-Westford School District

Milton Town School District

Lamoille North Supervisory Union

Lamoille South Supervisory Union

Waitsfield Elementary

Winooski School District:

Colchester School District:

Mount Abraham Unified School District:

Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union

Missisquoi Valley School District

Addison Central School District

Washington Central Unified Union School District

Maine

Schools in Franklin, Grand Isle, and Chittenden counties will be closed for the whole day.