Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Why are solar eclipse glasses mandatory for viewing this rare celestial event?

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The rare celestial event is slated to take place a few weeks away and we cannot keep calm already. A total solar eclipse happens once a few years and is a beautiful view to behold. A total solar eclipse happens when the sun, earth and the moon are completely in alignment with each other, where the moon comes between the earth and the sun. The moon blocks the rays of the sun from reaching the earth, briefly darkening the day sky. The celestial phenomenon is a rare sight to behold, and we are already waiting with bated breath to witness it in person. The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8.(Unsplash)

When and where to watch?

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8. It is about to be one of the longest solar eclipses that have taken place in the last fifty years. On April 8, the total solar eclipse will start at 2:12 PM and will end at 2:22 PM. For the longest duration – 7.5 minutes – the day sky will be dark. It will be visible from Canada, United States, Mexico and parts of North America. People in India will not be able to witness this phenomenon.

This total solar eclipse is special for more reasons than one. A day before the total solar eclipse, the moon will be 3,60,000 kilometers away from the earth – the closest distance between the moon and the earth. Hence, the moon will appear bigger in the night sky than usual. With the close lunar approach and the solar backdrop, this total solar eclipse will be a beautiful celestial view.

Why are solar eclipse glasses mandatory?

It is important to take proper protection as we gear up to view the total solar eclipse. We must always wear solar eclipse glasses while viewing the event. However, during the time period when the moon completely covers the sun, it is necessary to remove the glasses to be able to properly view the phenomenon. Exposure to the sun for a long period of time can lead to solar retinopathy. In order to avoid blindness, we should ensure to put on proper solar eclipse glasses. We can also use a pinhole projector or camera obscura to project the image of the solar on a wall or the floor to view it.