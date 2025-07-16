Trump’s $250 visa fee may undercut summer staffing, warn resort towns and visa sponsors

A proposed visa fee under President Donald Trump’s new immigration bill is drawing criticism from organizations that rely on international seasonal workers. According to a report by Newsweek, the organizations are warning that it could shrink the workforce that keeps US beach towns and resorts running every summer. The new $250 fee would apply when the visa is issued and is only refundable if the applicant leaves the US on time and does not overstay or work illegally.(AFP)

The legislation, titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), introduces a $250 Visa Integrity Fee for many nonimmigrant visa applicants, including those applying for J-1 cultural exchange and seasonal work programs.

Though the fee is refundable in some cases, it has sparked fears among visa sponsors that the added cost could deter thousands of low-income applicants.

Kasey Simon, president of United Work and Travel, told Newsweek that the financial barrier could be enough to keep some applicants from Jamaica and the Dominican Republic from joining the program. “Even a 10 or 20 percent reduction in program participation would have a significant impact on the seasonal hospitality industry across the country,” Simon said.

‘A self-imposed tariff’ on international visitors

J-1 visa holders take on roles many Americans cannot fill – including hotel housekeepers, amusement park staff, and lifeguards – often working through the entire summer stretch, from pre-season setups through Labor Day. According to the State Department, more than 300,000 people use the visa each year.

Newsweek reports that the new $250 fee would apply when the visa is issued and is only refundable if the applicant leaves the US on time and does not overstay or work illegally. If they seek permanent status later, they likely won’t get that money back. The bill also includes expanded funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Tourism leaders also raised concerns about ESTA fees rising from $21 to $40, even though the Visa Integrity Fee doesn’t apply to travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries.

Geoff Freeman, president of the US Travel Association, said that the fee hikes could backfire. “Raising fees on lawful international visitors amounts to a self-imposed tariff on one of our nation’s largest exports: international travel spending,” he explained in a recent statement.

Visa sponsors ask for clarity from DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the State Department have yet to publicly respond to questions about how the fee will be implemented, including who exactly will qualify for a refund.

A press release from the House Judiciary Committee emphasized that the new fees are part of a broader push to restore “immigration integrity” and strengthen national security.

With summer 2026 planning already underway for many seasonal employers, sponsors are hoping answers come soon – before workers begin backing out.

FAQs

Will there be a refund for the $250 Visa Integrity Fee?

Yes, but only if the worker leaves the US on time and doesn’t overstay or violate visa terms.

What is the purpose of the Visa Integrity Fee?

The fee helps fund immigration enforcement and aims to promote compliance among nonimmigrant visa holders.

Will ESTA travelers also have to pay the $250 fee?

No, but the ESTA application fee is rising from $21 to $40.

Who could be most affected by this new fee?

Seasonal workers from low-income countries applying for J-1 and similar visas may face the biggest financial hurdle.