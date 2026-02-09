TPUSA shares bad news minutes before All-American halftime show; ‘unable to stream’

TPUSA said that it won't be streaming the All-American halftime show on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “UPDATE: Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X. Head on over to our YouTube channel tonight around 8PM ET to watch the full show,” their tweet read.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) had some last-minute changes to share with its viewers minutes before the All-American half-time show on Super Bowl day. The Erika Kirk-led organization, which has roped in Kid Rock for the show, made a ‘licensing restrictions’ announcement on social media.

TPUSA created the event, titled the All-American Halftime Show, shortly after the NFL announced Bad Bunny would be the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX this Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The selection of Bad Bunny drew the ire of conservative politicians and media outlets nationwide.

Fellow country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett will also take part in the TPUSA show.

"The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom," TPUSA said in a statement. "We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game."

How to watch TPUSA's All-American halftime show? Streaming Platforms The broadcast will be available on:

TPUSA’s official YouTube channel

Charlie Kirk’s personal YouTube channel

TPUSA account on Rumble

Television and additional outlets

TPUSA was founded in 2012 by Kirk and the late Bill Montgomery, a conservative businessman and activist. Kirk was killed Sept. 10, 2025, when he was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His widow, Erika Kirk, was named CEO after Charlie Kirk's killing.

