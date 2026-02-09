‘TPUSA halftime show canceled’: Kid Rock tour controversy leads to big Super Bowl claim - Here's the truth

Is Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) All-American half-time show being canceled? Multiple claims surfaced on social media just before the Seattle Seahawks took on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Well, doubts are fair, especially since top-performing Kid Rock is at the center of a recent controversy. Singer Kid Rock speaks during a Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Technology, and Data Privacy hearing (Bloomberg)

What is the Kid Rock controversy about? Kid Rock’s 2026 Rock the Country tour is facing fresh setbacks as more performers exit and one of its scheduled stops has been removed altogether. The latest blow came in South Carolina, where two festival dates planned for July 25 and 26 in Anderson have been called off.

According to The Post and Courier, Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said officials were notified of the cancellation on February 5 but were not given any details. Organizers later told Fox Carolina the Anderson shows were canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The tour’s website no longer lists the South Carolina stop. What had been promoted as “8 massive shows” is now billed as “7 massive shows,” and references to performers such as Shinedown, once advertised for the Anderson dates, have disappeared as well.

Shinedown publicly confirmed its withdrawal, stating on Instagram that its "purpose is to unite, not divide," and adding: "We do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division."

Country singer Morgan Wade had already dropped out, her management told Billboard. Rolling Stone reported that Carter Faith also backed out.

Is the TPUSA halftime show canceled? No. The show is still on. Misinformation spread through social media posts. “Kid Rock alternative half time show under Turning Point cancelled as artists dropped out due to pedophile lyrics in his Cool, Daddy Cool song. People against pedophiles and pedophile references have spoken! No tolerance or forgiveness,” one person stated on Facebook.

However, there is no official announcement. Neither Kid Rock nor TPUSA has made a comment yet.