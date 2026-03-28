TPUSA's Blake Neff slams Tucker Carlson's brother over Charlie Kirk killing theory; 'Stop spreading malicious lies'
Co-host and TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said the team is frustrated with these unfounded claims.
The Charlie Kirk Show host Blake Neff publicly criticized Buckley Carlson, the younger brother of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. This came as Buckley promoted a baseless theory suggesting that a friend of Charlie Kirk had foreknowledge of the assassination plot.
Specifically, Buckley claimed that Josh Hammer had sent coded messages about the attack, a claim Neff slammed as a “malicious lie.”
Neff said that spreading such false claims is harmful and distracts from the search for justice. Buckley Carlson, however, refused to back down, maintaining his public stance.
Neff responded to Buckley Carlson's claims, saying, “You think it’s reasonable to believe that Josh Hammer, a longtime friend of Charlie who repeatedly defended him from ridiculous smears of antisemitism, not only helped plan his murder, but also tweeted about public executions in order to send a coded message just so he could boastfully call his shot before Charlie was murdered the next day? Do you realize how absurd that is? How hurtful that is?”
Truth behind viral “Public Execution” post
The controversy stems from a tweet Josh Hammer posted the night before Charlie Kirk was killed. Hammer reportedly expressed agreement with a 2013-era endorsement of public executions by Donald Trump.
Conspiracy theorists interpreted it as a secret signal related to the assassination. Neff clarified that the tweet actually referred to a separate case involving a refugee who died in North Carolina. It had no connection to Charlie Kirk.
Influencer Candace Owens also amplified the theory, questioning the timing of Hammer’s message.
Conspiracy Theories Could Jeopardize Justice
Co-host and TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said the team is frustrated with these unfounded claims. He emphasized that Charlie Kirk’s concerns in life were focused on political activism and threats he perceived publicly, not on his friends or colleagues.
They believe that false narratives like these could potentially impact the upcoming trial of Tyler Robinson, the accused killer, by creating distractions or confusion. Neff and Kolvet urged the public and media to concentrate on the actual investigation and trial.
The team stressed that Charlie Kirk never suspected his close circle posed any threat and that maintaining focus on the facts is crucial for preserving his legacy, including the work of Turning Point USA.
By Prabhat Dwivedi