TPUSA's Blake Neff slams Tucker Carlson's brother over Charlie Kirk killing theory; 'Stop spreading malicious lies'

The Charlie Kirk Show host Blake Neff publicly criticized Buckley Carlson, the younger brother of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. This came as Buckley promoted a baseless theory suggesting that a friend of Charlie Kirk had foreknowledge of the assassination plot. Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. (REUTERS) Specifically, Buckley claimed that Josh Hammer had sent coded messages about the attack, a claim Neff slammed as a “malicious lie.” Neff said that spreading such false claims is harmful and distracts from the search for justice. Buckley Carlson, however, refused to back down, maintaining his public stance.

Neff responded to Buckley Carlson's claims, saying, “You think it’s reasonable to believe that Josh Hammer, a longtime friend of Charlie who repeatedly defended him from ridiculous smears of antisemitism, not only helped plan his murder, but also tweeted about public executions in order to send a coded message just so he could boastfully call his shot before Charlie was murdered the next day? Do you realize how absurd that is? How hurtful that is?” Truth behind viral “Public Execution” post The controversy stems from a tweet Josh Hammer posted the night before Charlie Kirk was killed. Hammer reportedly expressed agreement with a 2013-era endorsement of public executions by Donald Trump. Conspiracy theorists interpreted it as a secret signal related to the assassination. Neff clarified that the tweet actually referred to a separate case involving a refugee who died in North Carolina. It had no connection to Charlie Kirk. Influencer Candace Owens also amplified the theory, questioning the timing of Hammer’s message.