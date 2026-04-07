Trisha Paytas' 'Netflix is a Joke' show canceled? What we know

Trisha Paytas’ anticipated appearance at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 appears to have been canceled, according to YouTuber Rich Lux. Trisha Paytas (X)

The show was originally scheduled for May 5 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the event went on sale on January 23.

News of the apparent cancellation began circulating on social media after Lux shared screenshots indicating that the event had been marked as “canceled” on Ticketmaster.

According to the notice displayed on the platform, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

Regarding refunds, the site stated, "You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster."

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Paytas or Netflix.