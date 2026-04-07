Trisha Paytas' 'Netflix is a Joke' show canceled? What we know
The show was originally scheduled for May 5 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Trisha Paytas’ anticipated appearance at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 appears to have been canceled, according to YouTuber Rich Lux.
The show was originally scheduled for May 5 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the event went on sale on January 23.
News of the apparent cancellation began circulating on social media after Lux shared screenshots indicating that the event had been marked as “canceled” on Ticketmaster.
According to the notice displayed on the platform, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."
Regarding refunds, the site stated, "You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster."
As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Paytas or Netflix.
Trisha Paytas and Just Trish
Trisha Paytas is an American singer, comedian and media personality. Her YouTube content has spanned across various genres from lifestyle vlogs, music videos and mukbangs. Paytas started her own YouTube podcast “Just Trish” where she comments and discusses on various pop culture topics. Since its success, Paytas has brought the show to other events like Saturday Night Live hosted by Paul Mescal, and has toured "The eras of Trash Tour”, first ever North- American leg of the tour.
About Netflix Is a Joke
Netflix Is a Joke Fest is a large-scale live comedy festival held in Los Angeles. The event features hundreds of stand-up shows, podcast recordings, variety performances, table reads, screenings, and exclusive one-off events across multiple venues.
Paytas was expected to present a live version of her Just Trish podcast, featuring guest appearances and audience interaction.