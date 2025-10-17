Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
Trump's 3 pm live press conference on IVF: Why was it delayed? Here's what we know

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 01:33 am IST

Trump’s D.C. press conference on IVF costs was delayed 30+ minutes; he announced a deal with EMD Serono to make IVF more accessible for couples.

President Donald Trump's press conference, slated to start at 3 p.m. in Washington D.C., on Thursday, was delayed by more than 30 minutes. Trump was slated to make an announcement on IVF costs, and the press was waiting outside to set up the cameras. But it was eventually delayed by 30 minutes, sparking concerns.

President Donald Trump looks at a folder on his desk during an event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)
"We want to make it easier for all couples to have babies, raise children, and start the families they've always dreamed about." Trump said, noting that he has secured a deal with EMD Serono, the largest IVF drug provider in the United States.

The largest fertility drug manufacturer in the world has agreed to provide massive discounts to ALL fertility drugs they sell in the United States!" Trump said. "They will list their fertility drugs online at TRUMPRX dot gov - at heavily reduced prices."

Why Was The Press Conference Delayed?

The press conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. local time at the White House, Washington, DC. However, broadcasters waiting at the White House reported that they were not allowed inside the press room till around 3:25 p.m. The reason behind the delay was not immediately clear, as White House officials did not clarify what delayed President Trump's arrival.

This is a developing story.

