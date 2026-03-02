Trump accounts to launch on July 4: Here's how they will operate and who is eligible

The U.S. Treasury Department is set to introduce Trump Accounts on July 4, 2026, which will provide new savings options for children. However, many Americans still have inquiries regarding the functionality of these accounts and the eligibility criteria. U.S. Treasury to launch Trump Accounts for children's savings on July 4, 2026, offering $1,000 government seed money for eligible kids. (AP)

Parents are unable to make contributions prior to July 4, but they can initiate an account when filing their taxes by selecting a box on Form 4547. This form is necessary to obtain the $1,000 government seed money designated for eligible children.

Who qualifies for Trump Accounts? Every child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, qualifies for the $1,000 contribution, which the Treasury will invest in a low-cost index fund to promote long-term growth from the inception of the account.

Children under the age of 18 are permitted to open an account. However, the account will be registered in the child's name, with parents acting as custodians until the child reaches 18 years of age. Annual contributions from family members or others are limited to $5,000, although these contributions are optional.

Upon reaching the age of 18, the account functions similarly to an IRA. Withdrawals made before the age of 59 and a half will incur a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty, except for approved purposes such as education or purchasing a first home.

Both taxable and tax-exempt amounts may be included in distributions. The initial seed money and corporate matches are subject to taxation, while after-tax contributions made by parents can be withdrawn tax-free, and any earnings will be fully taxed upon withdrawal.

How do Trump Accounts operate and what benefits do they provide? Investment choices will be restricted to low-cost domestic ETFs or mutual funds, and trumpaccounts.gov stated that funds will be allocated in a diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds aimed at maximizing long-term growth while minimizing risk.

Additional contributions may be made by friends, family members, or employers, and specific contributions, such as government seed money and qualifying nonprofit donations, are excluded from the $5,000 annual limit, according to Treasury guidance.

Accounts remain in a growth phase until the year preceding the child's 18th birthday, during which permissible actions include trustee-to-trustee transfers, rollovers to 529A accounts, refunds for excess contributions, or distributions in the event of the child's death.

Upon reaching 18, the account shifts to a more flexible phase, operating similarly to a traditional IRA, with pre-tax contributions and earnings subject to taxation upon withdrawal, while a 10 percent penalty is imposed on early distributions unless utilized for educational purposes or home purchases.

After-tax contributions can be withdrawn without tax implications, but distributions must be proportional, and Roth conversions are permitted after the age of 18, allowing for potential future tax-free growth based on individual circumstances and account strategy.

Experts recommend that families seek advice from a tax or investment professional prior to making contributions, stay informed about Treasury guidance for any updates on fees or investment options, and file in a timely manner to secure eligibility for the $1,000 government contribution.