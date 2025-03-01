Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump administration approves USD 3 billion arms sale to Israel amid ongoing Gaza conflict

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2025 05:19 AM IST

The Trump administration, for the second time in February, invoked an emergency to fast-track weapons sales to Israel, with Biden also using emergency powers.

The Trump administration has approved a nearly USD 3 billion arms sale to Israel, bypassing the usual congressional review process, to provide the country with more 2,000-pound bombs used in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2025. (REUTERS FILE)
US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2025. (REUTERS FILE)

In a series of notifications sent to Congress late Friday, the State Department confirmed its approval of a sale valued at USD 2.04 billion, including over 35,500 MK 84 and BLU-117 bombs, as well as 4,000 Predator warheads.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defence articles and defense services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements,” the department said.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin next year, the department said.

Using the same rationale, it also mentioned that Rubio had authorised another munitions sale to Israel worth USD 675.7 million, with deliveries set for 2028.

It also added that Rubio had approved an emergency sale of D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers valued at USD 295 million.

Friday's announcements marked the second time this month that the Trump administration has invoked an emergency to fast-track weapons sales to Israel. Similarly, the Biden administration also used emergency powers to approve arms sales to Israel without congressional review.

On Monday, the Trump administration reversed a Biden-era directive that required reporting potential violations of international law involving U.S.-supplied weapons by allies, including Israel. It also removed most U.S. humanitarian foreign aid.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas last month ended 15 months of fighting, opening the door for talks to end the war. The deal also resulted in the release of 44 Israeli hostages held in Gaza and approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel.

However, both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire, raising concerns over the second phase of the agreement, which was supposed to include further releases of hostages and prisoners, along with steps towards a permanent resolution of the conflict.

With AP, Reuters inputs

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On