Trump announces 90-day tariff pause, increases China tariffs to 125%: ‘Lack of respect…’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a complete pause of all ‘reciprocal’ tariffs that went into effect at midnight, except China. Tariffs on Beijing will be increased to 125% from 104%, he said. US President Donald Trump's tariff measures have faced retaliation.(REUTERS)

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he has ‘authorized a 90-day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately’.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully, in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he wrote.

More than 75 countries contacted US officials

President Trump claimed that ‘more than 75 countries’ have contacted US officials over tariffs, to ‘negotiate a solution’.

"...based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States... to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorised a 90 day PAUSE," he wrote on TruthSocial.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a tweet, said that he and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were with the Republican when he wrote the Truth Social post.

"Scott Bessent and I sat with the President while he wrote one of the most extraordinary Truth posts of his Presidency. The world is ready to work with President Trump to fix global trade, and China has chosen the opposite direction," Lutnick wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.