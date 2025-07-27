Trump's prosecution demand for Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey trolled by netizens: 'Deflecting from Epstein files'

President Donald Trump has accused Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé of taking millions from the Democratic Party in exchange for endorsing candidates during the 2024 election. Trump claimed the two celebrities received a combined $14 million from Democrats, while TV personality Al Sharpton was paid a smaller amount, according to a Newsweek report. President Donald Trump claimed the two celebrities received a combined $14 million from Democrats and Al Sharpton was paid a smaller amount.(AP)

Earlier, Trump alleged that Beyoncé got $11 million to briefly appear at a campaign event and endorse Kamala Harris without performing. On Saturday evening, he posted on Truth Social that he plans to investigate the payments.

Donald Trump slams endorsement decision

In his post, Trump wrote, “I'm looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for 'expenses,' to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to a very low-rated TV 'anchor,' Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!”

He added, “These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them.”

Trump concluded the post with "All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!"

Netizens react to Trump's claim

Netizens on X shared their reactions, where one of the users asked, "What crime are you gonna charge Beyonce/Oprah for? Harris, sure. But what "crime" did the two H'wood demons commit?"

Another user wrote, “He is trying to distract from child rape." A user quipped, “The contents of the Epstein files must really be damaging."

Another user chimed, “Trump falsely claimed Beyoncé and Oprah were “illegally” paid to endorse Biden and said Kamala Harris should be prosecuted. No proof. Just distraction.” One user wrote, “e paid the Chick-fil-A lady, he paid the original crowd when he came down the escalator, he also filled the black church with MAGAets. And let's not forget he paid Stormy Daniels, to name a few. So GTFOH with those accusations and stop deflecting from the Epstein files.”

How much campaign pay Beyoncé?

Federal Election Commission records do not show an $11 million payment from the Harris campaign to Beyoncé. However, the campaign did make a $165,000 payment to Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s company, on November 19. That was a few weeks after she endorsed Harris at a rally in Houston.

At that rally, Beyoncé said, "I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother—a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided."

So far, the White House has not said whether any legal action will be taken.