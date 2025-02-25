Trump endorses ‘smart’ Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio governor race as Indian-American politician says ‘Let’s roll’

President Donald Trump extended his support to biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as he joins the race to become the governor of Ohio. According to Trump, he knows Ramaswamy well as he “competed against him, and he is something special.”(REUTERS)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump lauded Ramaswamy by declaring, “He’s Young, Strong, and Smart!” He further asserted that he will be a “GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

According to Trump, he knows Ramaswamy well as he “competed against him, and he is something special.”

Ramaswamy expressed his intention to make Ohio the “top state in the country” as he officially launched his candidacy on Monday. Trump's compliment contrasts with his previous comments, which he made during the Republican primary in January 2024. He then blasted Ramaswamy, saying he is “not MAGA” and accused him of “deceitful campaign tricks.”

Ramaswamy's bid for Ohio governor came after he maintained that his resignation from DOGE was a “mutual” decision. He abruptly left DOGE amid rumors that Musk threw him out of the department.

Also Read: Trump sparks bizarre theories as mysterious bruise appears on his hand after awkward shake with Macron

Internet, Ramaswamy react to Trump's endorsement

Meanwhile, several X users reacted to Trump's post, with one saying: “Vivek brings great potential to America.”

“Mr. President with your endorsement Vivek will win Ohio!” another Trump-Ramaswamy supporter said.

“Vivek has the right mix of youth, intelligence, and passion for America. With Trump’s backing, there’s no doubt he’ll bring fresh, bold leadership to Ohio. His dedication to our country and his ability to deliver results make him the perfect choice for governor. Ohio is in great hands with Vivek!” a third user chimed in.

Ramaswamy also responded to the President's post as he thanked him for the endorsement. “Thank you President Trump. I’m truly honored to have your endorsement. We’re behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again!” he wrote on X.

Musk too endorses Ramaswamy

DOGE head Musk too endorsed Ramaswamy. “Good luck, you have my full endorsement!” he wrote in a post on X. In response, the Indian-American politician said, “Elon, thank you. Let’s roll!”

Vice President JD Vance, a former US Senate representative from Ohio, will serve as Ramaswamy's primary political adviser.

Addressing a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio native Ramaswamy stated, “I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to start and grow a business... We will shred every excess regulation in this state. For every new regulation that gets on the books under my administration, we will require rescinding at least ten others before that regulation hits the books.”