Trump sparks bizarre theories as mysterious bruise appears on his hand after awkward shake with Macron

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 25, 2025 05:11 PM IST

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met in the Oval Office on Monday, drawing the public's attention to their awkward greeting

Trump grabbed Macron's hand to start the six-second power struggle as he made a playful remark that the French President had offered a deal on paper that differed from their verbal discussions.(AP/X@allthatyazzz)
Social media was ablaze with rumors when few pictures taken at the Oval Office showed a huge bruise on Trump's right hand. 

The bruise, which was up with makeup, was discovered when Trump and Macron exchanged a long, clumsy handshake while sitting in front of reporters.

As close-up of Trump's hand revealed discoloration, X users contributed their own theories about the possible cause of the bruise. While some speculated that use of blood thinners could be the reason, others suggested it was an IV bruise.

“Scrolling Getty and couldn't help but notice this photo of a huge bruise on Trump's hand today,” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar.

“That's the kind of IV bruise you get when you're on blood thinners. What are they pumping him with?” one X user reacted to Rupar's post.

“That would be Macron's rap on the knuckles when he told Trump off for lying,” another wrote.

“It has been noticed quite a few times. He’s receiving infusions of some kind or has veins as fragile as he & his hand is the only place for a blood draw. He’s not well,” a third user commented.

Trump, Macron share awkward moments

“We came out and he started speaking the French deal,” the President asserted . “We didn’t have an interpreter and he was going on and on and on, and I was just nodding ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes. And [Macron] really sold me out because I got back the next day and I read the papers, and I said, ‘That’s not what we said!’”

Macron patted Trump's right knee after they shook hands.

There were many awkward times during the meeting. In another incident, Macron confronted him with facts after Trump asserted that Europe was “loaning” money to war-torn Ukraine.

In an attempt to correct the record, Macron quickly said, “No, in fact, to be frank, we paid 60 percent of the total effort, and it was through, like the U.S., loans, guarantee, grants, and we provided real money, to be clear.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
