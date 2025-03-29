Trump evokes laughs with quips on 'What is a woman' query, then pivots to grave topic

US President Donald Trump left the journalists in splits when a reporter asked him to define a “woman”. US President Donald Trump and Alina Habba, interim US attorney for New Jersey, during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US. Habba, who represented Trump in several high-profile lawsuits before his 2024 election victory, was announced as the interim US Attorney for New Jersey on Monday.(Bloomberg)

According to a Fox News report, the reporter told Trump that he had done “so much for women”. The journalist listed women in powerful positions in the new administration, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Since Democrats seemed to struggle answering this question, I want to ask you, what is a woman, and why is it important that we understand the difference between men and women?" Fox News quoted the journalist.

The US President replied that it was an “easy” question to answer.

"A woman is somebody, they can have a baby under certain circumstances. She has equality. A woman is a person who is much smarter than a man, I’ve always found. A woman is a person that doesn't give a man even a chance of success," he added.

According to the report, Trump also addressed the issue of transgender athletes playing in women's sports.

"And a woman is a person that in many cases has been treated very badly. Because I think that what happens with this crazy, this crazy issue of men being able to play in women's sports is just ridiculous and very unfair to women, and very demeaning to women," Fox News quoted the Republican leader as saying.

Trump picks his former defense lawyer Alina Habba as US attorney for New Jersey

Trump said his former defense lawyer, Alina Habba will become interim US Attorney for New Jersey, her home state.

Habba, who represented Trump in several high-profile lawsuits before his 2024 election victory, will start the new role immediately, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday. She’s currently serving in a White House role as counselor to the president, Bloomberg reported.

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” said Trump.

Habba in 2021 began taking over some of Trump’s highest priority legal fights. She represented him in the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against his company, as well as the defamation and sex-abuse cases brought by New York writer E. Jean Carroll.