Trump Gold Card visa program struggles with shockingly fewer applicants; numbers revealed

The Trump administration’s high-profile “Gold Card” visa initiative is facing a weak response, with early participation falling far short of expectations, according to newly disclosed figures. A poster showing the Trump Gold Card is seen as President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

The program, pitched as a premium pathway for wealthy foreign nationals seeking residency benefits in the United States, was designed to attract significant investment while generating substantial federal revenue.

However, initial data suggests interest in the scheme has been far more limited than anticipated.

What the numbers show According to a court filing cited by The Daily Beast, just 338 people have submitted applications for the Trump Gold Card program so far. Of these, only 165 applicants have paid the required $15,000 processing fee.

Also Read: One person approved for Trump ‘Gold Card’ visa program, says US official

The figures stand in contrast to earlier projections from senior officials in the Trump administration, who had described the program as a major potential revenue generator.

Big revenue promises vs early uptake Last year, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick projected that the program could issue around 80,000 Gold Cards, potentially generating more than $100 billion in revenue for the federal government.

In earlier remarks, Lutnick also suggested that around 1,000 Gold Cards worth $5 million each had already been issued before the program’s official rollout, highlighting the administration’s expectations of strong global demand.

The latest application figures, however, indicate that actual participation has been significantly lower than those forecasts.

Also Read: Why Nicki Minaj needed Trump's Gold Card. How much did she pay? First details revealed

Legal uncertainty The program has also been affected by legal and procedural challenges. It is currently facing a lawsuit from the Affirmative Litigation Democracy Defenders Fund, which has raised concerns over aspects of the initiative’s legality.

Reports have suggested that this uncertainty, along with delays in implementation, may be contributing to hesitancy among potential applicants.

The Gold Card scheme has been promoted by the Trump administration as part of an immigration strategy aimed at attracting wealthy investors while tightening other immigration pathways.

The program has also drawn attention for occasional public confusion, including claims by public figures such as rapper Nicki Minaj, which were later clarified as referring to a commemorative item rather than an official visa document.