Trump launches $1M ‘Gold Card’ visa, allows companies to retain foreign talent

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched the ‘Gold Card’ visa, which allows foreign nationals to obtain permanent-resident status by donating $1 million to the US Treasury. The ‘Trump Gold Card’ is a visa which requires an applicant to pay a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee, and a $1 million gift for US residency.(AFP)

The card also allows companies to retain foreign talent through corporate sponsorship, by buying a card. The site of the ‘Gold Card’ has been made live, with White House now taking online applications for the new path to citizenship.

Announcing the launch of the card, Trump said it is “somewhat like a green card, but with big advantages over a green card.”

Regarding the corporate part of the Gold Card, Trump said, “Companies are going to be able to go to the Wharton School of Finance, Stern Business School, Harvard, MIT, wherever you may get your students, any school, and you're able to buy a card and keep that person in the United States.”

What is the ‘Trump gold Card’: Price and benefits

The ‘Trump Gold Card’ is a visa which requires an applicant to pay a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Once an applicant’s processing fee is received, the process for petition approval and visa adjudication will take place on an expedited basis, assuming applicants submit any additional documents or fees in a timely manner,” the website for the card says.

It further says that on completion of the “vetting” process, the applicant would have to donate a “$1 million gift”, which would be seen as “evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the United States.”

“An individual may also need to pay small, additional fees to the US Department of State depending on his or her circumstances,” according to the website.

Similarly, the ‘Trump Corporate Gold Card’ will be issued to a corporate sponsor, for hiring one or more employees. The corporate sponsor will also be required to pay a $15,000 processing fee per employee, and a $2 million gift per employee after completion of the “vetting”.

According to the website, one of the benefits tied to the card is that “corporate sponsors may cease sponsoring one employee and use the gift contribution tied to the prior application as a basis for sponsoring a new employee, without a new $2 million gift.” The corporate card is also subject to a small, 1% annual maintenance fee and a 5% transfer fee, which includes the cost of a new DHS background check.