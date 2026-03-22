Trump gold coin celebrating 250 years of US Independence sparks debate; can a living POTUS legally appear on currency?

President Donald Trump will feature on a gold coin to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary. The commemorative gold coin bearing Trump’s image has been approved by a federal arts commission. Trump gold coin celebrating 250 years of US Independence sparks debate (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP) Even though questions persist over the legality of the move, the US Commission of Fine Arts voted unanimously to approve the design after a presentation by the US Mint. The 24-karat gold coin, which will mark America's 250th birthday this July 4, portrays Trump with his fists pressed against a desk. Read More | Trump sparks fresh health fears as he appears to struggle down Air Force One stairs, ‘Tired and disheveled’ | Video "As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump," US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement to FOX Business. Take a look at the coin's design in this X post:

The legality debate This will be only the second time a living president has featured on a coin. Earlier, Calvin Coolidge, the 30th US President, had featured on a commemorative coin alongside George Washington that were minted in 1926 to celebrate 150 years of the US Independence. Federal law says that a living president cannot appear on US currency. However, the coin is being issued in accordance with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's authority and discretion to mint and issue proof gold coins, according to the BBC. According to Beach, the proposed coin would be separate from circulating currency. He noted that the Treasury Secretary has sole discretion over the final design selection and authorizing its minting. Read More | ‘When Trump dies…’: Trump's remark on Robert Mueller's death irks voters; Laura Loomer weighs in Democrats have termed the proposed gold coin embarrassing and against the nation's values. "Monarchs and dictators put their faces on coins, not leaders of a democracy,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) was quoted as saying by The Washington Post. Bill Maher said, “Good news, you can now get a $1 Trump Gold Coin. They’re minting a gold coin with Trump’s face on it. Now, federal law strictly prohibits putting living presidents on currency. It’s not controversial, but Trump found a legal loophole called ‘f**k you.’”