Trump gold coin celebrating 250 years of US Independence sparks debate; can a living POTUS legally appear on currency?
President Donald Trump will feature on a 24-karat gold coin to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary.
President Donald Trump will feature on a gold coin to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary. The commemorative gold coin bearing Trump’s image has been approved by a federal arts commission.
Even though questions persist over the legality of the move, the US Commission of Fine Arts voted unanimously to approve the design after a presentation by the US Mint. The 24-karat gold coin, which will mark America's 250th birthday this July 4, portrays Trump with his fists pressed against a desk.
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"As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump," US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement to FOX Business.
Take a look at the coin's design in this X post:
The legality debate
This will be only the second time a living president has featured on a coin. Earlier, Calvin Coolidge, the 30th US President, had featured on a commemorative coin alongside George Washington that were minted in 1926 to celebrate 150 years of the US Independence.
Federal law says that a living president cannot appear on US currency. However, the coin is being issued in accordance with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's authority and discretion to mint and issue proof gold coins, according to the BBC.
According to Beach, the proposed coin would be separate from circulating currency. He noted that the Treasury Secretary has sole discretion over the final design selection and authorizing its minting.
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Democrats have termed the proposed gold coin embarrassing and against the nation's values. "Monarchs and dictators put their faces on coins, not leaders of a democracy,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.
Bill Maher said, “Good news, you can now get a $1 Trump Gold Coin. They’re minting a gold coin with Trump’s face on it. Now, federal law strictly prohibits putting living presidents on currency. It’s not controversial, but Trump found a legal loophole called ‘f**k you.’”
The coin is now expected to join a slate of special-edition currencies and medals being released by the treasury to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US Independence. Bessent is expected to order the coin to be struck once the final dimensions are issued by the US Mint.
The commission's vice-chairman, James McCrery, said, "I motion to approve this [coin] as presented, and with the strong encouragement that you make it as large as possible, all the way to three inches in diameter."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More