Trump health concerns: POTUS seen with bandaged right hand at Kennedy Center Honors dinner

US President Donald Trump was seen with a bandaged right hand during his appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors dinner. Trump will host Kennedy Center Honors this year – the first time a president will be doing so instead of watching in the audience. Detail of Donald Trump's hand as he poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

According to The Daily Beast, the president has been photographed with visible bandages on his right hand several times this week. The coverings were first noticed earlier in the week during a Cabinet meeting, then again as Trump met with the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By Saturday, as per Eastern Time Zone (ET), the same dressings were visible both during a private Oval Office ceremony with this year’s honorees and later that evening at the State Department dinner.

The president, who often uses makeup to obscure persistent bruising on his hand, appeared to have opted for bandages again this time as he presented medallions to the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees.

What the White House said in the past

When asked previously about the recurring marks on the president’s hand, the White House has attributed the bruising to Trump’s daily use of aspirin as well as the high volume of handshakes he performs.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this year, according to The Daily Beast. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

The outlet reported that without makeup or bandages, “substantial bruising” is often visible.

The White House has repeatedly faced criticism for withholding details of the president’s medical evaluations.

The administration initially did not disclose that Trump underwent an MRI during his most recent physical exam, information that only surfaced when Trump himself mentioned it publicly. Nearly two months after the exam, the White House released a memo from the president’s physician describing the scan as “preventative,” a characterization, reported The Daily Beast.

For now, the White House has not provided any new explanation for Trump’s repeatedly bandaged hand.