Trump renews push to deport 'Anti-American radicals' after Boulder attack: 'He must go'

US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible deportation for the Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman. Taking to Truth Social, the Republican leader said that the attack on Boulder, Colorado will “not be tolerated” and we must deport “illegal, anti-American radicals” from the country. Law enforcement officers detain suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman, after an attack that injured multiple people, in Boulder, Colorado, (X/@OpusObscuraX via REUTERS)

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under “TRUMP” Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!,” says Trump.

Boulder attack: All eight victims undergo treatment

As per the latest update shared by Boulder Police, none of the victims in the attack have died.

At least eight people, ranging from 52 to 88 years old, were injured in the alleged 'terror attack.'

Law enforcement detained the suspected attacker and booked him into a county jail on Sunday night on multiple felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. The suspect is expected to appear before court on Monday afternoon.

What happened in Boulder, Colorado?

The attack took place at the Pearl Street pedestrian mall during a pro-Israel protest. As per an AP report, the suspect allegedly yelled out 'Free Palestine" as he threw Molotov cocktails towards the gathering.

This attack comes against the backdrop of global tensions and a rise in antisemitism in the United States. Ahead of the Boulder Attack, two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington DC were fatally shot.

In the Washington DC shooting, the suspect also allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" before gunning down the Israeli staffers.