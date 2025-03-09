‘Trump is at golf course’; Fumed netizens react as Long Island battles ‘terrifying’ brush fires

Several brush fires have been reported across New York's Long Island, sparking concerns as they spread rapidly through multiple communities. The fires began around 1:00 p.m. local time on Saturday in Center Moriches, Suffolk County, before quickly moving through East Moriches, Eastport, and Westhampton. Brush fires on Long Island raise concerns as they spread rapidly, prompting evacuation and highway closures.( (Andrew Tallon via AP))

By evening, significant progress was made in containing the fires, with the Westhampton fire 80% controlled by 8:00 p.m. and three others fully extinguished, according to local reports from News 12.

Long Island blaze leads to highways closure

Video footage shared online captures the intensity of the fires, with thick smoke billowing across highways and flames soaring in nearby fields and roads. According to The Guardian, the fires spread close to Francis S. Gabreski Airport, located just three miles north of central Westhampton Beach, prompting an evacuation at around 1:45 p.m. as a precautionary measure, according to spokesperson Cheran Campbell.

Several local highways were closed due to the fires, though many have since reopened after significant progress was made in containing the flames by Saturday evening, as reported by News 12.

In a news conference on Saturday, Suffolk Executive Ed Romaine shared that the fires at their largest were “two and a half miles long and two and a half miles wide,” according to News 12. He also added that almost 80 fire departments and 20 EMS agencies emerged to respond to the fires.

Romaine reported that one firefighter suffered second-degree burns to the face and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, though no other significant injuries have been reported. In an effort to combat the flames, the National Guard conducted water drops over the affected regions, but strong winds have hindered their effectiveness, making it more difficult for crews to get the fire under control and protect nearby areas from further damage.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency on Saturday, March 8 after several brush fires broke out in Long Island as a result of strong winds.

Internet reacts to Long Island fires

