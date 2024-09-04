Trump laughs off psychedelic Congress idea as he pushes controlled marijuana laws

Former President Donald Trump appeared as a guest on Lex Fridman’s podcast show. He chuckled when the podcaster suggested Congress use psychedelics to enhance their performance when he asked about his views on such substances. Trump found the suggestion amusing but did not offer a serious response on the matter. Trump agrees to the benefits of marijuana but emphasised on regulated use. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump chuckles at the suggestion of Congress on shrooms

Fridman suggested to Trump that “we would probably have a better world if everybody in Congress took some mushrooms”. With a brief smile, Trump replied, “So we put out a statement the other day,” in reference to his recent post in favour of the marijuana ballot measure in Florida on Truth Social.

He continued, “We’re gonna put another one probably next week to be more specific. But it’s coming up, and we’ll see how it does. I will say it’s been very hard to beat it. You take a look at the numbers, it’s been very hard to beat it…But you want to do it in a safe way,” as reported by the New York Post. Trump refrained from addressing psychedelics directly with the host during the show who participated in the ayahuasca retreat and discussed the spiritual experiences with psychedelics.

Last week, the former president tried to stake out a middle ground with his statement on Truth Social where he argued it is not necessary to “ruin lives” by arresting adults who have weed on them. At the same time, he also expressed his safety concerns about “fentanyl-laced marijuana” and emphasised his interest in ensuring “we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat-run cities.”

During the show, Fridman said, “Medical marijuana has been amazing. I’ve had friends and I’ve had others and doctors telling me that it’s been absolutely amazing — medical marijuana. We can live with marijuana … it’s gotta be done in a really concerted way,” as reported by the New York Post. Trump promoted Florida’s approach likely referencing the Amendment 3 ballot measure and called it “very good.” However, he also emphasised the implementation of age restrictions.

Trump on marijuana legalisation

Trump has previously claimed that he has never had even a single glass of alcohol and urged the public to not get involved with drugs. His elder brother, Fred Trump Jr. died of a heart attack caused due to alcoholism in the 1980s. During the podcast he said, “It’s gotta be done in a good way. It’s gotta be done in a clean way. You go into some of these places like in New York, it smells all marijuana. You’ve gotta have a system where there’s control.”

During the launch of his 2024 campaign launch, he mentioned the death penalty for drug abusers. He said in his November 2022 speech, “We’re going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts. Because it’s the only way.”

Trump has shown more of a Libertarian approach in this year’s campaign as compared to his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. For example, he opposed a TikTok ban despite GOP pressure and criticized Florida's six-week abortion ban as "too short". He also attended the Libertarian 2024 convention in May where he said in his speech, “If I wasn’t a Libertarian before, I sure as hell am a Libertarian now.”