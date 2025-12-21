Trump mentioned Melania’s ‘panties’ at his Rocky Mount rally: Here's why

President Donald Trump went off on a personal tangent about First Lady Melania Trump on Friday, while criticizing the 2022 FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago resort during a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. US President Donald Trump during an event in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, US.(Bloomberg)

Trump, 79, was initially addressing economic topics, including inflation and efforts to lower drug prices ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Then he pivoted to the federal investigation into his handling of classified documents.

As part of his critique of a raid, Trump told supporters that FBI agents searched through his wife’s personal items. He said, “They went into my wife’s closet … they looked at her drawers.”

Describing Melania as meticulous, Trump added, “Her undergarments, sometimes referred to as panties, are folded perfect. They’re, like, so perfect. I think that she steams them.” The comment drew laughter and reactions from the audience.

Trump also said that agents had gone through his son’s room, calling the investigators “disgusting” and “thugs”.

Mar-a-Lago investigation

The FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 as part of a federal investigation into Trump’s handling of government records after leaving the White House.

The probe began after the National Archives and Records Administration determined that Trump retained documents that should have been turned over at the end of his presidency, according to People.

The raid led to the recovery of multiple sets of classified documents, including items marked “top secret.” Trump was later indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2023 but pleaded not guilty to all charges. Additional counts were added later, though the case was dismissed in July 2024.

Trump raises compensation claims

During the rally, Trump also referenced his lawsuits seeking compensation from the federal government over the investigations. The Independent reported that he initially sought $230 million and later suggested the figure could rise to $1 billion.

He joked about potentially donating the money to charity, but then indicated he might keep it.