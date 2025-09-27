Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Trump official assaulted by ‘deranged leftist’ at UNGA, suspect arrested: White House

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 27, 2025 08:22 am IST

The incident reportedly took place at the UN when a “deranged leftist” followed the official in the bathroom and physically assaulted him.

An official of the Donald Trump-led US administration was reportedly assaulted during the ongoing gathering of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Trump said he faced 'sabotage' at the UNGA after an escalator malfunction, teleprompter failure and sound issues. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)
Earlier, Trump said he faced 'sabotage' at the UNGA after an escalator malfunction, teleprompter failure and sound issues. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)

The incident took place at the United Nations when a “deranged leftist” followed the official of the Department of Health and Human Services in the bathroom and physically assaulted him, Fox News reported. The official was in New York with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist at the UN who somehow entered the venue past multiple layers of security," Fox News quoted White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly as saying.

While the attacker has been arrested, the official is said to be safe. However, the White House has blamed the UN for the “failure” and accused the world body of their sabotage of Trump ahead of and during his speech.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump termed an escalator malfunction, a teleprompter failure and sound problems a sabotage that disrupted his appearance at the UN.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the Secret Service was investigating what he described as “sabotage” at the United Nations, alleging that an escalator malfunction, a teleprompter failure and sound problems disrupted his appearance at the world body a day earlier.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, said an escalator carrying him and his wife, Melania, “came to a screeching halt” and he nearly fell. He called for the arrest of whoever was responsible.

He also said his teleprompter went dark at the start of his speech and that world leaders in the hall could not hear him because the sound system had failed.

"Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!" Trump wrote.

“This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves … No wonder the United Nations hasn't been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do,” he said.

