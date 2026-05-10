Trump phones delayed again? MAGA supporters rage after paying $100 deposits

Supporters of President Donald Trump are voicing growing frustration after months of delays involving the launch of the Trump Mobile T1 smartphone, according to The Mirror US. The gold-colored T1 Phone was introduced in June 2025 by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as part of the launch of Trump Mobile. Several Trump supporters have taken to TikTok and X to complain about the prolonged delays and lack of communication surrounding the phones. ((X and AP))

Customers were asked to place refundable $100 deposits ahead of the device’s expected release later that year.

However, the phones were reportedly delayed during the government shutdown and pushed back to January 2026. Despite the revised timeline, many customers say they still have not received their devices or clear updates on when they will arrive.

‘Where’s my phone?’ Several Trump supporters have taken to TikTok and X to complain about the prolonged delays and lack of communication surrounding the phones.

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“Hey, Trump supporter here. This goes out to Don Jr. and Eric. Where the f--ks my phone?” one TikTok user said in a video. The man claimed he ordered four T1 phones over the summer and even encouraged his son to buy one as well. “Now we can’t get any f--king updates on them!” he said.

The complaints sparked mockery from critics online, with some social media users accusing supporters of “falling for” another Trump-branded business venture.

Others argued buyers should have paid closer attention to the company’s terms and conditions before placing deposits.

Website fine print The controversy has also placed focus on the language used on the Trump Mobile website.

According to the site’s terms, a preorder deposit “does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.” The company also states that deposits do not create a sales contract, reserve inventory, or guarantee delivery.

Reports cited by The Mirror US estimate that roughly 600,000 people may have placed deposits for the phones.

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‘Made in the USA’ claims The T1 Phone was initially promoted as being “Made in the USA,” though the wording later shifted. Trump’s sons subsequently described the device as being “designed with American values.”

The Trump Mobile service plan advertises unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as telehealth and roadside assistance, for $47.45 a month, a reference to Trump serving as both the 45th and 47th president.

The company has said the phone will retail for $499, though its website notes that “final product appearance and specifications may vary.”

Trump Mobile’s terms currently state that the $100 deposits remain refundable.