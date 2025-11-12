Trump planning coup amid recent elections losses? Ex-WH lawyer makes big claim; ‘little doubt that…’

As the Republicans reel from the recent election losses, a former White House attorney in President Trump's first term has made a huge claim about the 79-year-old plotting to stay in power beyond the stipulated term. Donald Trump salutes during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.(REUTERS)

Ty Cobb, who was part of Donald Trump's legal team, recently made an appearance on MSNBC's The Beat podcast with Ari Melber. Cobb said to Melber that Trump's recent pardons to individuals convicted of the 2020 election overturning case indicate that he and his MAGA brigade might be plotting a coup to stay in power beyond 2028.

“So I think, you know, the pardons today really have nothing to do about protecting the individuals involved at all, Cobb said. "I mean, they're ineffectual in that regard. Nobody's currently under federal indictment and nobody's going to be indicted at the end of Trump's term because the statute of limitations will have run.

"So totally ineffectual as a matter of law. I think that there's really very little doubt that the pardons relate a little bit to what happened last Tuesday and the recognition in the White House and in the MAGA world that they may only have a year left of total domination.

“They could lose the House, perhaps the Senate, but certainly the House is threatened at this stage of the game from Republican control,” he added.

In the 2025 elections, Republicans suffered key defeats across several states. In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the governor’s race; in New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill retained the governorship; and in New York City, Democrat Zohran Mamdani secured the mayoral seat.

Which Jan 6 Convicts Did Trump Pardon?

On January 20 this year, Trump commuted the sentences of 14 people convicted of seditious conspiracy or related charges. He also granted full, unconditional pardons to all others convicted for the January 6 Capitol attack. In included many members of far-right organizations, such as Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

As Ari Melbar pointed out in the MSNBC interview with Cobb, some of the big names include Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and John Eastman, a lawyer who tried to steal the 2020 election.