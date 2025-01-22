Trump reveals Biden's 'inspirational-type' note left in Oval Office drawer

President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday night that former President Joe Biden had left him an “inspirational-type” note in the Oval Office before leaving. U.S. President Donald Trump holds former United States President Joe Biden's letter on the day he signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

“It said ‘To number 47,’ and it was a very nice one,” Trump shared with reporters during a Q&A session in the White House’s Roosevelt Room.

“Basically, it was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter, you know, ‘Enjoy it. Do a good job.’”

What's in the note Biden left for Trump

On Monday night, Trump displayed the envelope with ‘47’ written on it to the press when he signed the executive orders in the Oval Office. However, he chose not to open it publicly. The note was left in a drawer of the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as part of a now annual tradition of outgoing presidents writing letters to their successors.

“Important. Very important, how important the job is,” Trump said, further describing the note on Tuesday. “I think I should let people see it because it was a positive for him.” He added that he “appreciated” the message left by Biden, putting aside their rivalry.

Trump slammed Biden over pardon

During the same media availability on Tuesday, Trump also torched Biden for granting pardons to several individuals, including family members and Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci, and Mark Milley.

“Joe Biden gave a pardon yesterday to a lot of criminals. These are criminals that he gave a pardon to, and you should be asking that question, why did he give a pardon to all of these people that committed crimes?” Trump said, addressing questions about his own pardons for January 6, 2021, Capitol riot defendants.

“Why did he give a pardon to the J6 unselect committee when they burned and destroyed all documents which showed that they did what was wrong, not me?” he remarked, explicitly calling out Cheney.

“Why did they give a pardon to all of his relatives?” Trump added. “His brother [James] made millions of dollars to all these different people.”