Trump says ‘law enforcement must do their job’ after voter registration forms fraud: ‘What is going on in Pennsylvania?’

Donald Trump has reacted after thousands of voter registration forms suspected of being fraudulent were dropped off at the Lancaster County Board of Elections Office. The fraudulent voter registration forms are now being investigated by the DA's office. Donald Trump says ‘law enforcement must do their job’ after voter registration forms fraud (REUTERS/Marco Bello)(REUTERS)

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Wow! York County, Pennsylvania, received THOUSANDS of potentially FRAUDULENT Voter Registration Forms and Mail-In Ballot Applications from a third party group. This is on top of Lancaster County being caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person. Really bad “stuff.” WHAT IS GOING ON IN PENNSYLVANIA??? Law Enforcement must do their job, immediately!!! WOW!!!”

The suspected fraudulent voter registration forms

The Lancaster County Board of Elections, county commissioners and District Attorney Heather Adams said that the applications that have been examined, and it was found that 60% were fraudulent. She also said that the remainder should be examined by the end of this week.

"Staff noticed that numerous applications appeared to have the same handwriting (and) were filled out on the same day," Adams said, according to WGAL. “The confirmed indicators of fraud that detectives came across were inaccuracies with the addresses listed on the applications, fake and false personal identification information, as well as false names. Also, applications that had names that did not match the provided Social Security information."

Most of the voter registration forms were for residents in the City of Lancaster, but applications were also received for residents in areas like Columbia, Elizabethtown, Mount Joy, Akron, Ephrata, Stevens, and Strasburg. "At this point, we have confirmed violation of our crimes code as well as our elections code. We have all available detectives working on this. We are all hands on deck so that we can properly assess the validity of these applications in a timely manner. If needed, we will request additional assistance from our local police departments," Adams said.