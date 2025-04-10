Trump signs executive order to ‘restore shower freedom’: What US prez is doing to ‘make America’s showers great again’

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to remove limitations on water pressure from showerheads, saying it was done with the aim to “make America’s showers great again”. This step comes after the President hit back at several energy efficiency standards and regulations that he believes tend to hinder household appliances. Donald Trump signs executive order to ‘restore shower freedom’ (AP/PTI)(AP04_10_2025_000018B)(AP)

One of the Trump administration’s top priorities has been deregulation. In the latest order on the showeheads, released by the White House, Trump said that “overregulation chokes the American economy and stifles personal freedom."

All about the new executive order

Trump signed an executive order that orders the "repeal of the 13,000-word regulation defining 'showerhead’” on Wednesday, April 9, after implementing a 90-day pause on most reciprocal tariffs. The order demands that the secretary of energy, Chris Wright, rescind the regulation defining "showerhead," a change that will have a huge effect on how the water flow standard is enforced, and remove the current limit.

The White House said Trump signed the order “to end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure and make America’s showers great again.” It added that in the last 12 years, the previous administrations “put out massive regulations defining the word “showerhead.””

“President Trump is restoring sanity to at least one small part of the federal regulations, returning to the straightforward meaning of “showerhead” from the 1992 energy law, which sets a simple 2.5-gallons-per-minute standard for showers,” the White House said.

It added, “The Order frees Americans from excessive regulations that turned a basic household item into a bureaucratic nightmare. No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless.”

The order stressed that by signing this executive order, Trump is keeping his promise to remove “unnecessary regulations” and putting the American people first. “We’re going to get rid of those restrictions. You have many places where they have water, they have so much water they don’t know what to do with it. But people buy a house, they turn on the sink, and water barely comes out. They take a shower, water barely comes out. And it’s an unnecessary restriction,” the President said.