Trump slams Super Bowl halftime show as ‘an affront to the Greatness of America,’ says the dancing was ‘disgusting’

Donald Trump has blasted Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show as “an affront to the Greatness of America.” The US President criticized the Super Bowl LX halftime show in a Truth Social post just minutes after the show concluded Sunday night. Trump slams Super Bowl halftime show as ‘an affront to the Greatness of America' (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP)

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Slamming Bad Bunny, Trump said, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show took place after widespread criticism Bad Bunny was the first Spanish-language Latin solo artist to headline the halftime stage. The singer’s performance featured various dancers, homages to Puerto Rican culture, songs performed by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, as well as a nod to his own speech at Grammy last week.

The event ended with fireworks that showed the Puerto Rican flag and a jumbotron message reading, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love." Bad Bunny had shared a similar message while accepting his Grammy for album of the year.

The show finally happened after widespread criticism, with the NFL being slammed for choosing Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl. President Donald Trump, who skipped this year’s Super Bowl, previously told the New York Post in an Oval Office interview that he cannot stand the performers selected for the halftime show.

Trump specifically mentioned Bad Bunny and Green Day, saying he was not pleased that they had been selected to perform. Both are critics of the US president.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.

Trump, however, clarified that the musicians are not his reason for not attending the game. “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” the US President said.

Trump added, “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”