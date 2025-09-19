Trump slams US networks for ‘97% negative’ coverage amid Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Donald Trump on Thursday reignited his battle with the US media, saying television networks treat him unfairly and should face consequences. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from a state visit to the UK, Trump claimed that news coverage of him is "97% negative" and hinted that broadcasters' licenses could "maybe be taken away," reported The Guardian. Donald Trump claimed media bias amid Jimmy Kimmel row. All you need to know(AFP)

Also read: David Letterman shares texts revealing Jimmy Kimmel's reaction to ABC suspending his show over Charlie Kirk remarks

Jimmy Kimmel’s show at center of row

Trump defended ABC's decision to suspend late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s show, claiming the comedian was unpopular and had "very bad ratings." He also repeated a false claim that TV networks need government licenses, although the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) only licenses local stations, not national networks like CBS, NBC, ABC or Fox.

The suspension followed Kimmel's remarks suggesting that "many in Maga land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

FCC chair Brendan Carr called the joke "truly sick," while Nexstar, which runs many ABC affiliates, pressed the network to act. ABC pulled Kimmel's show indefinitely.

Trump said Kimmel was not a talented entertainer and that his suspension was deserved, adding that "they should have fired him a long time ago."

According to LateNighter, Kimmel averaged 1.77 million viewers in the second quarter of 2025, slightly behind Stephen Colbert but leading in the key 18-49 demographic. His show saw an 11 per cent drop in viewers last month, though he still has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

Also read: Watch: Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Tucker Carlson getting fired in resurfaced video, netizens say ‘it's karma’

Political reactions and media fallout

The suspension has sparked protests in Los Angeles. Around 200 demonstrators, including members of the Writers Guild of America and other Hollywood unions, rallied outside Disney headquarters.

Former President Barack Obama criticized Trump's remarks on X, calling them a dangerous escalation against free media. He said the administration's threats to punish networks for unfavorable coverage marked a worrying step toward censorship.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported ABC executives are considering ways to bring Kimmel back, though Disney CEO Bob Iger is under scrutiny for his role in the suspension. Some media outlets even questioned whether this decision risks damaging his legacy in Hollywood, as reported by The Guardian.

FAQs:

Q. Why was Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspended?

Ans. His show was taken off air for Kimmel’s remarks about the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Q. What did Donald Trump claim?

Ans. He said that 97 per cent of media coverage about him is negative, and networks should risk losing licenses.

Q. Who protested against the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show?

Ans. Around 200 people, including Hollywood unions like the Writers Guild of America.